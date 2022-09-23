NAPPANEE — A decision that Nappanee residents were waiting for regarding their license branch has been reached — and it’s not the decision that city officials and residents of Nappanee and surrounding areas were hoping for. The BMV issued a press release Thursday that the Nappanee branch will be closed.
The press release states that Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced he approved the proposal to close the Nappanee branch, with the last day of operations slated for Oct. 28.
The release stated that the BMV is committed to providing options for residents to complete transactions and is “actively engaged with city officials to identify a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk in Nappanee.” It went on to state that it would be the first standalone kiosk located outside of a branch, government building or grocery store and will reportedly provide residents the ability to complete “more than a dozen of the most common transactions.”
“I am pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with Nappanee city officials and ensure residents have options for doing business with the BMV,” Commissioner Hoage said, “It’s never easy for us to make the choice to close a branch, however, as Hoosiers choose to conduct their transactions online and at kiosks more and more often, it is critical for the agency to respond and adapt to those trends.”
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said about the decision, “We’re disappointed they decided to close our BMV. They indicated they’ll put in a kiosk so we’re looking for the best location with the best possible access.”
“The most affected will be our Amish community so we’ll work with the library and others to make sure those services will be available to them,” he said.
The mayor also issued a press release that is on the city’s Facebook page and he re-iterated what he stated in the press release, “We’ve been through adversity before and we got through it, so I’m confident we’ll get through this.”
In the mayor’s press release he also thanked supporters. “We appreciated the support of residents, neighbors and former BMV employees for their support at the public hearing on Aug. 23.”
“We’re disappointed,” the mayor repeated, “but we understand they have to make certain decisions.”
On social media several people commented about the announcement of the closing expressing their disappointments as well. One resident pointed out the hardship of having to drive farther with higher gas prices.
The BMV’s press release stated that there are six branches located within a 27-mile radius, including Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka, South Bend, Plymouth and Warsaw. In addition to in-branch services, the locations in Elkhart, Goshen, Mishawaka and South Bend also offer services through kiosks.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk nearby, visit www.IN.gov/BMV.