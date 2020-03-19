INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced the following service adjustments included in Executive Order 20-05 issued by Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Thursday.
These adjustments are designed to assist with the state’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect BMV employees and the public. In-branch visits to the BMV should be used only when absolutely necessary.
The following changes will remain in place for the next 60 days:
• Late fees will be waived. If a renewal cannot be done online, this change eliminates the need to go to a branch during this emergency time due to expiration date.
They include: $6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals; $15 for late vehicle registration renewals; $30 for late title transactions; $15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals; $10 for late salvage titles.
• Suspend the requirement to operate a branch in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.
This requirement has been waived to address closures due to potential staffing shortages.
The BMV will restrict several transactions to out-of-branch only.
Those transactions include: registration renewal for vehicles; replacement documents for driver’s Licenses and identification cards, registration and title.
There are several options to complete an out-of-branch transaction including online services through in.gov/BMV, BMV Connect kiosks, phone and regular mail. More information including a full list of available transactions can be found on the BMV website: www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm
Due to federal requirements, the BMV will continue to complete commercial driver’s license transactions in branches.
Credit card fees for online transactions will be waived.
• Operation changes in branches will take place.
To ensure the safety of the public and BMV employees: a BMV employee will be at the entrance of every branch; the employee will confirm transaction need and limit the number of customers inside the building to 20; the number of chairs in the lobby will be reduced to reinforce the quantity of customers; no more than 20 chairs for customers and they will be spaced at least 6 feet apart; the use of examiner terminals will be limited to every other terminal; customer service representative stations will be limited to every other station; only one customer may work with a CSR during a transaction with special exceptions for customers requiring support; and in-person interviews for open positions are suspended.
At this time, the BMV is not actively closing branches, the news release reads. However, some branches are closed due to staffing shortages. Our employees are our top priority and some have chosen to use available leave time, BMV officials said.
The BMV website will be updated regularly with all closures. For updates, go online to in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.
