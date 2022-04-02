According to Chadwick’s History of Shelby County, the Delaware Indians occupied the area when the first white trader arrived.
William Conner established a trading post at what is now Connersville and meandered westward along several rivers. One venture took him down the Blue River where the Delaware camped. He brought goods for trading, and they welcomed him.
In 1826, Samuel Morrison arrived in the area, platted a town and called it Morristown. In 1834, the post office opened.
The Junction Railroad came through in 1867, but the town hasn’t grown much since.
Today, Morristown has a population of around 1,200 and its own school (the Yellow Jackets boys basketball team were class A state champs in 2018). There are a couple gas stations (really cheap prices), a pizza joint, two restaurants and the Junction Railroad Depot is registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
The purpose for this road trip was to meet with my wife Gayle’s cousin who lives nearby. Her sister was in town from Oregon for their brother’s funeral (see Side Bar). Whenever together, they try to visit as many relatives as possible, so this venture was part of the agenda.
Bluebird Restaurant
Since 1926, the Bluebird has been a mainstay in Morristown, and since 1972, it’s been owned by the same family. It is a local favorite, but folks come from afar for their fried chicken.
In the rear is the Long Branch Saloon. It’s the local watering hole and even has karaoke on weekends. Go figure!
For this blessed event, a table was reserved in the rear to accommodate four of us (Gayle’s niece also made the journey.) and the cousin’s family. They had a hoot of a time reminiscing about family get-togethers — many, of which, were very eventful camping trips. Eventually, the laughter invested session wandered to food.
The Bluebird menu is not sophisticated at all. Several ordered the chicken by the piece with two sides.
Burgers are aplenty, as well! The “black & blue” burger is a monster, and this is the only joint we’ve visited this year where you can get a cheeseburger for less than five bucks!
They offer a variety of soups and salads and a couple ordered salad with fried chicken fingers. I almost went with the interesting soup-of-the-day, called cheesy broccoli-rice soup. Instead, I perused the sandwich section and spied the Indiana classic, breaded pork tenderloin.
With the Dunkirk Dudes coming to mind and their quest for the best tenderloin, I had to check-out Bluebird’s to see if it’s as good as the one found last year at The Pickle Lounge in Hartford City. I ordered it grilled, and it was spot-on! Pounded thin and served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle, it was devoured in short order!
Gayle went with the “fishtail” sandwich and an order of onion rings, which I also sampled. The fish was lightly breaded, and with the house-made tartar sauce, it was a nice lunch.
The onion rings, for only $1.69, weren’t bad either!
Sunny Meadow Farm
Gayle’s cousin, Steve Hodgen, and his wife, Brenda, own a horse boarding farm out in the boondocks southwest of Morristown. So, we had to venture-out to the premises to check-out the horses. They board seventeen horses and have three of their own.
The barn is a five-star horse hotel! Each horse has its own stall and roaming pen. For visitors there’s a heated lounge-affair — complete with kitchen, bathroom and a large glass window to observe the huge indoor training arena. They even have their own horse trainer.
First time on a horse farm for me. It’s impressive!
If you are cruising east from Indy on US 52 don’t blink and miss Morristown. The Bluebird Restaurant is truly worth a stop! They also serve a hardy breakfast.
Side Bar
Merlin Kent Overholser graduated from Concord High School and Purdue University. He enlisted for Naval Officer training in 1958, and won the Bronze Star for Valor in Vietnam. His military funeral was humbling.
