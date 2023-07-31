GOSHEN — The streets will rumble with the sounds of motorcycles Sept. 10.
The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday gave the Blue Knights IN VIII Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club permission to close streets for its upcoming event.
The board approve the closure of Fifth Street at Lincoln Avenue south to Madison Street, Fifth Street south of Madison Street to Monroe Street and Jefferson Street from Main Street to Sixth Street Sept. 10 for the annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran charity motorcycle ride.
Other items also approved by the board include:
• Police officer Jade E. Murphy’s resignation was approved effective Friday.
• A conditional offer of employment for Nicholas R. Perry as a probationary patrol officer was approved.
• The fire department was approved for the conditional offer of employment for John Z. Bacigal as a probationary firefighter.
• The Environmental Resilience Department requested approval to block off two rows of parking in the lot south of City Hall on Friday for the annual EV Auto Display and Demonstration from 2-8 p.m.
• Dyksen & Sons Builders was approved for a partial closure of Clinton Street and parking spaces from 7-8:30 a.m. Friday for work at the Spohn Building, 109 E. Clinton St.
• Resolution 2023-22 was passed, authorizing the special purchase of a 2021 Tri Axle dump truck from Truck Centers Inc. for $256,800.
• The mayor executed the subscription agreement with LexisNexis, a division of RELX, Inc. for the license to access and use Lexis+.
• Mayor Gina Leichty signed Change Order No. 6, the contract with Rieth-Riley for the Wilden Avenue Reconstruction project, to increase the contract amount by $131,810.09 for a revised contract amount of $7,275,318.92 and nine additional days.
• Charge Order No. 7 was approved to replace Change Order No. 5, which included costs related to the addition of water service taps to the project, designating local-only funding for an amount of $30,888.
• Dustin Sailor, director of public works and the engineering department, was named the interim employee responsible charge, a job needed to receive federal funds for projects.