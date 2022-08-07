NORTH MANCHESTER — At the young age of 5-years-old, Kole Adamiec was diagnosed with high-risk Neuroblastoma April 18, 2021.
Since his diagnosis, he has received many blood transfusions, as many as nine in one week since he started treatment, a news release stated. This month is huge for Kole as he will begin school, turn 7-years-old, and will finish his post-consolidation treatment.
That is why his family wants to educate the community about the importance of blood donations by partnering with the American Red Cross to host the seventh blood drive in Kole’s honor Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Church of the Brethren located at 1306 Beckley Street in North Manchester.
“Many don’t realize how important blood donors are until they’re in a situation themselves or a loved one is,” said Jade Adamiec, Kole’s mother. “Our goal is to use this blood drive to help many people like Kole to continue their fight against cancer and one day beat it!”
“We have seen a considerable decline in blood donations this summer,” said Toni Fox, account manager. “Donating today gives those like Kole a fighting chance to live a great life.”
As a thank-you, all presenting donors will receive a free American Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, be entered to win gas for a year and receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.