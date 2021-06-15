The American Red Cross announced Tuesday it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are asked by the Red Cross to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
"Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants," Red Cross officials stated in a news release. "In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions."
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Julie Brady, Regional Donor Services executive, of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
To schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In addition to trauma needs, Red Cross officials said there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions.
Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, Red Cross officials pointed out.
As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
COVID-19 antibody testing
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination. The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.
World Sickle Cell Day
June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day, an important day for the more than 100,000 individuals with sickle cell disease in the U.S. Most people with this disease are of African descent and will require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease. Some individuals with sickle cell disease may require as many as 100 units of blood per year.
The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease.
Since the best blood match for a patient receiving ongoing transfusions comes from donors of the same genetic background, the Red Cross asks people of all ethnicities to give blood.
Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
BLOOD DONATION DATES
Local upcoming blood donation opportunities through June 30 include:
ELKHART COUNTY
Elkhart
June 21: 12:30–6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 3401 Plaza Court
June 29: 1:30–6 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9
Goshen
June 15: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave.
June 16: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 17: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 18: 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 19: 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 20: 9 a.m.–2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 21: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 22: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 23: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave.
June 23: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 24: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 25: 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 26: 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 27: 9 a.m.–2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 28: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 28: 12:30 p.m.–5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1011 S. Indiana Ave.
June 29: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 30: noon–6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
June 30: 1–6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 202 S. Greene Road
Middlebury
June 15: noon–6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence St.
June 29: noon–5 p.m., First Mennonite Church
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Milford
June 17: 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St.
North Webster
June 22: 1–6 p.m., North Webster Church of God, 302 N. Main St.
Warsaw
June 16: noon–6 p.m., Center Lake Pavilion, 117 Canal St.
June 17: noon–6 p.m., Center Lake Pavilion
June 19: 9 a.m.–3 p.m., In Honor of Josh Parker, 3637 S. 275 St.
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Topeka
June 15: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
RapidPass
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
