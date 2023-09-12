GOSHEN — Community Development Block Grants for 2023 for planning, public service, and housing activities were approved during the Goshen Board of Works meeting on Monday.
Lacasa received a planning grant for $7,000, and two housing grants, one for the owner-occupied rehab program at $58,101 and the other for an energy conservation multifamily rehab as a CBDO agreement for $190,000.
Six grants were given for public service - Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County Goshen Club for $6,855; Council on Aging Elkhart County for $5,140; Elkhart County Clubhouse for $4,160; Firstlight Mission (Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network) for $11,750; Maple City Healthcare Center for $5,385; and Walnut Hill Early Childhood Education Center for $13,710.
The grand total is $302,010.
Other items to come before the board include:
Goshen’s newest board of works member joined for his first meeting. Orv Myers was named to the board of public works
The police department’s requests to approve conditional offers of employment to Guadalupe Mendoza-Rivera and Austin Ray Whitford were approved, as was a request to reduce the rank of Keith Miller from Captain to Patrol Officer.
The board also approved an agreement with St. Vincent Health, Wellness & Prevent Care Institute for Goshen Fire Department physicals for a total cost of $120,514 over the course of three years. The cost is roughly $500 for the 66 firefighter/EMT on staff.
The board approved a request for a Big Dipper mechanical grease interceptor for the Wholesome Tortilla, 132 N. Main St.
Janus Motorcycle will host its annual owners' rally this weekend. As a result, the parking lot north of Janus will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday.
The city of Goshen and Elkhart County entered into an interlocal memorandum of understanding for the 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant Formula Program Award they received jointly. Both entities would receive $33,960 to be used for criminal justice purposes.
The city also approved an interlocal agreement with the county for reconstruction being done on East College Avenue/C.R. 35 from the fairgrounds to C.R. 31. The city and county will share in the cost, with the county paying $78,819 toward the cost.
The board of works agreed to permit county and city redevelopment committees to exchange property. The city’s portion which would be transferred to the county are five parcels located south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the 300 block of North Main Street. In exchange, the county would transfer to the city the buffer strip between Westmoor Parkway and U.S. 33 and four parcels located on the south side of Pike Street, north of Clinton Street, west of New Street, east of the Elkhart River.
Bright Star’s consignment auction will auction surplus property owned by the city. The board of works approved 32 lots including vehicles and equipment as surplus to be sold during the auction Oct. 27 in 11751 C.R. 12, Middlebury.
A total of $7,608.79 remain after Goshen Water & Sewer attempted to make collections on unpaid final accounts. The board accepted a request to move those still unpaid accounts to collections, liens, and write-offs.
The board also approved a water utility request to adjust the monthly sewer and water bill repair fee. The allotted 70 cents to sewer and 40 cents to water maintenance fund will now both go to the sewer maintenance fund at $1.10. The response is due to what Kent Holder called an unforeseen large number of claims. Holder said with the change, the department believes recovering the cost by the end of the year is likely.
In connection with the Goshen College Westlawn renovation project, the board approved a lane restriction on College Avenue to install a construction entrance for two days this week.
The new timeline for completion of Wilden Avenue is Nov. 10. The original plan to be finished around the end of August wasn’t able to be met, Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor said, because of multiple factors including unplanned heavy clay soils and other construction related issues. This portion of the project covers First Street to Ind. 15 on Wilden Avenue.