A blizzard warning has been issued for Elkhart County by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana from 4 this afternoon to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Winds will be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.