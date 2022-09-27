NAPPANEE — As the Blackstone Subdivision has grown, so has the traffic and at the request of the Home Owners Association, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety approved adding more stop signs to help alleviate the situation.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he’s been in discussions with the HOA since last year regarding their concerns. He said the entrance to the housing development off of C.R. 54 has a stop sign for incoming traffic but not for those exiting. Warren said some drivers are not signaling their intentions and others are going through the intersection but staying in the subdivision so it is causing confusion.
The HOA is requesting making the C.R. 54 entrance a three way stop. There is also apparently another troublesome intersection within the development that has stop signs from the east and west but not the north and south so they are requesting that be a four-way stop.
In addition, Warren said there’s a pine tree at the entrance of C.R. 9 that was planted in a bad location for visibility. Warren said they’d have to butcher the tree to trim it so the HOA wants it removed.
Two representatives from the HOA were present — Randy Raasch and Fred Snyder.
“Over the last couple of years as the center section has been developed and more homes added it’s increased the population quite a bit,” Raasch told the board.
He said their board was discussing the additional number of residents and children.
“We felt this was some way we could help with controlling traffic,” he added.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said he appreciated them coming in as an HOA “with the full support of the homeowners in that area — that makes our job easier in determining (those requests).”
The board approved the additional stop signs and removing the pine tree.
Snyder asked Warren about painting stop markings but Warren said that would likely have to wait until spring at this point, but the stop signs could be installed within two weeks.
Water Tower Project
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and brought an amended engineer agreement for the water infrastructure project Division A in the amount of $20,000 for an additional month of service.
He said that amount would not affect the State Revolving Fund loan and would be covered under the contingency for the project.
Jenkins asked if this was because the contractor’s work couldn’t be completed on time and LaReau said it was a factor.
“So because the contractor didn’t complete the project in a timely manner we’re being asked to approve an amendment for $20,000?” Board Member Wayne Scheumann said.
LaReau said some of the delays were justified and early on they did give the contractor an extension of 77 days but now they’re beyond substantial completion so that justifies a conversation between the city, the engineer, the contractor and they city attorney.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said the contract was beyond substantial completion as of Aug. 1 and beyond final completion as of Aug. 31, “doesn’t that mean liquidated damages?”
“I think it’s something we have to talk about,” Hoffer added.
Water Superintendent Gale Gerber agreed and said while the tank was put in service last Wednesday there’s still work to be done.
The board voted to table the amended agreement until the next board meeting.
The board did approve pay application #13 for the same project to Caldwell Tanks in the amount of $60,012.16.
Miriam Street Project
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group was present with two change orders on the Miriam Street project. Change order #10 was for the difference in the size of pipe end at a cost of $450.00
Change order #11 is a final change order, according to Reese, and balances all the pay items resulting in a total deduction of $18,262.60.
The board approved both those change orders.
Reese also presented a final pay application, excluding retainage, in the amount of $159,208.38.
The board approved the pay application.
Wastewater Department
The board approved taking ownership of what were private sewer lines. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained the city had some “wildcat sewers’ between Market St. and Lincoln and between Metzler and Rosenberger that were considered private, but Indiana law changed the law stating that if more than two were on the line it was no longer considered private.
Gerber said there were several homes on those lines and the homeowners were petitioning for the city to take ownership and Gerber also wants to add two manholes so they can clean and maintain the line.
In other wastewater business, Gerber was requesting quotes for lift stations at Westmoor, Franklin and Heckaman Homes. Gerber said he wanted to list Franklin as the primary and the other two as alternates because he can go up to $150,000 before having to go out to bid.
The sealed quotes are due back Oct. 24 by 3:30 p.m. so they can be opened at that Board of Works meeting.
Lastly, Gerber asked the board to not move forward with the clothing bid from Aramark. Gerber said he and Brian worked with them for several months and there were disagreements with the contract that they have been unable to resolve so Gerber said they no longer wish to pursue a contract with them. He added that the situation needs to b e resolved because his employees are wearing personal clothes to work.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said the solution is to purchase commercial grade washers and dryers for the department and six-seven sets of uniforms per employee and they’ll wash the uniforms themselves.
The mayor asked what the monthly charge was for cleaning the uniforms and was told it was $1,200. Gerber acknowledged the upfront cost would be more to purchase the appliances and uniforms but in the long run it would save money.
The board approved purchasing the washer and dryer and uniforms.
Resignation accepted
Police Chief Steve Rulli “regretfully” asked for the approval of the resignation of Skyler Garner, who has taken the position of chief of police for the newly formed department for Fairfield Community Schools.
“It’s going to be hard to see him go,” Rulli said. “He was with us six years — we wish him the best — he will be missed.”
Scheumann “reluctantly” made the motion and asked the chief to pass on his appreciation for the job he’s done and said, “We hate to see him go.”
The mayor expressed similar sentiments and added the he had done a great job as school resource officer at Northwood Middle School and “was a great addition to the department.”
In other business:
• Approved a street sweeping agreement with Indiana Department of Transportation for sweeping the portions of US Hwy 6 and Ind. 19 that are within the city limits and reimburses the city for that. Warren said the agreement is a four year agreement and the city has participated as long as he could remember.