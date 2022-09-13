GOSHEN — Plans for the reconstruction of Blackport Drive on the city’s east side took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to enter into a lead public agency/consulting contract with BLN for professional engineering services for the planned Blackport Drive reconstruction project.
Per the contract, the project involves the reconstruction of Blackport Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Monroe Street and the installation of a new pedestrian multi-use path along the west side of Blackport Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Monroe Street.
“It is understood that the trail will consist of a 12-foot wide concrete path, which will be supported on the existing subgrade or new embankment for the southern 400 feet and northern 0.25 miles of the trail alignment,” the documentation notes. “Between these sections, it is anticipated that the trail will be supported on an elevated boardwalk where the trail alignment traverses existing fields, which appear to contain marginal soils and potential wetlands.”
According to Sailor, the maximum payable amount for the LPA/consulting contract shall not exceed $936,200, and the city will be responsible for 20% of the total contract amount, or $187,240.
Given that the engineering services alone for the project came in at close to $1 million, some on the commission raised concerns about what the overall cost of the project’s construction will be, and if the city will be able to follow through with the work.
In response, Sailor noted that the project will need to include a significant amount of environmental work due to the anticipated soil conditions in the area and the fact that there are wetlands that border the roadway on both sides — all of which bump up the cost of the project significantly.
It was also noted that the city will be working with MACOG and INDOT on the project, and thus will only be responsible for a portion of the project’s overall cost.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also spoke in favor of the contract request Tuesday and urged the commission to move forward despite the admitted high cost.
“This is a major corridor in our community, especially for a lot of kids that are walking to school in the mornings,” Stutsman said. “So, this is something we’ve been trying to get to.
“It’s going to be very expensive,” he added of the project. “It’s like our bike paths. You have sections where you can take $1 million and put down a lot of bike path, and then get to other areas of the city and you’ve got to spend $1 million on a quarter mile. So, I’m not excited about it either.”
In the end, a majority of the commission’s members voiced support for moving the project forward, and the requested contract was approved.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an $17,545 agreement amendment with NuWay Construction for the new Goshen Parks Maintenance Building construction project at 610 E. Plymouth Ave. The amendment includes the addition of an east side canopy for the main entrance at a cost of $8,228, as well as an asbestos abatement for the existing block building at a cost of $9,317. The approved changes increase the total cost of the project to $2,759,603.
• Approved a request to proceed with property acquisition for 22 parcels impacted by the construction of the new Consolidated Court Project along Reliance and Peddlers Village roads on the city’s west side.