ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo has compiled a panel of some of the most successful African Americans in the Midwest to talk about how education and proper planning can lead to success. The panel will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the gym of the Roosevelt Center, 215 E. Indiana Ave., in honor of the chapter's 50th anniversary.
“We want to emphasize to our youth and the entire community that if they choose the right path and the right career, they too can be successful,” said chapter president Robert Taylor.
The panel will consist of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart’s first African American mayor; Kimberly Walker McCloud, Community Home Lending adviser at Chase Bank; Rodney Dale, assistant fire chief at Elkhart Fire Department; Levon Johnson, CEO of Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce; Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in Fort Wayne; Shawn Henderson, principal of South Bend Riley High School; Rinzer Williams III, attorney and board chairman of Indiana Black Expo; Shannon A Buari, attorney at the law office of AAK Law; Levon Whitaker, news anchor at ABC 57; Dr. Theo Randall at Indiana University South Bend; and Terry Whitt Bailey, former CEO of the Madam Walker Theater and current vice president and chief program officer at Center for Leadership Development.
“In today’s society our youth and families only see what we show them and from a media stand point, African Americans are not always shown in a positive image," Taylor said. "Way too many people believe you have to be an athlete, actor or musician to be successful when many of our sheroes and heroes are leaders in several career fields. The conversation, “Black Like Me,” will discuss the value and importance of having leaders that look like us in different career fields and is a starting point on how we individually and collectively define and value success."
This event is free to the public and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.