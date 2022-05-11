Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the Goshen City Council and Goshen Schools Superintendent Steve Hope have all talked about an uptick in gang violence in the Goshen community. The council suggested that if the city cannot form a gang unit because of cost and lack of officers, that perhaps community involvement might go a long way in preventing or curbing gang violence. Mayor Stutsman said he wouldn’t be opposed to exploring the possible creation of a community committee that could help lay the groundwork for a more prevention-based approach to the city’s gang issues. Would you participate in a proactive community committee to address gang issues in Goshen?

