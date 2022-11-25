GOSHEN — A steady flow of customers passed through the doors of Menards midmorning on Black Friday.
“At the beginning of the holiday season, shoppers are piling through," general manager for the location Matt Remy said. "We got a line out the door this morning and it’s been nonstop all day.”
For his part, Remy said it’s at least been busier than it was during last year’s Black Friday shopping.
This is a stark contrast from historic day after Thanksgiving experiences, Remy said from last year, the store was averaging better sales and more transactions.
“I can’t complain about where we’re at now,” he said, adding that he feels his store is steady and on par with market trends overall, but during the store’s Black Friday sales, they have great deals. “I think we’re priced better on a lot of consumable items for the holiday season."
Wendy Cunningham, Middlebury, said Menards is one of the only places she goes for Black Friday deals anymore.
“They always have great deals on the blankets for the kids and dog beds,” she said. “It’s the perfect time to replenish your dog beds.”
At $1.99 per blanket, Cunningham felt confident the prices weren’t problematic, and she was pleased with the selection.
“When you come here, you usually don’t have to worry about fighting the crowds,” she said.
She even felt confident enough to bring her three-year-old granddaughter Willow Bonek, 3, Mishawaka, and let her walk the store.
“When you walk inside, you’re not, like, crowded," Cunningham added. "I don’t know. Maybe this year it’s just about being practical.”
Menards is one of many stores that may have seen a decrease in historic foot traffic today due to ongoing sales throughout the month. Its Black Friday sale runs for 10 days and afterward begins another sale through the holidays.
Barbara Bailey, Osceola, and her daughter came to Concord Mall with a strategy. They knew Grape Road in Mishawaka would be busier first thing, so they waited and hit up JCPenney in Elkhart a little bit later in the morning, where Bailey employed the services of her grandson Eli Shumaker, Mishawaka, to help her carry gifts for her other grandkids.
“I do the majority of my shopping the day after Thanksgiving,” Bailey said.
Bailey added that she didn’t think the sales where she was were as good as they normally are.
“They’ve also had sales going on so it’s hard to tell,” she said.
Kathi Shaffer, Kingsport, Tenn., was in town with family experiencing Black Friday with her granddaughters.
“I work, so I’m going to spend money, but I was surprised at how much less crowded it was but I’m not sure if that’s not COVID,” Kathi Shaffer said.
Shaffer admitted she’d spent $80 at FiveBelow, but she felt good about the deals she experienced at Bath & Body Works and Meijer.
“I feel like the deals we got were really good,” she said.
This year, Shaffer’s family has a foreign exchange student from Belgium and she wanted to give her the full Black Friday shopping experience but Shaffer said it was surprisingly calm this year.
“We’ve been all over,” she said. “It’s just less crowded. There are lines but I can remember standing outside for two hours waiting to get into Wal-Mart. I think it’s COVID, and online — because you can get online and just get it delivered to your home.”
She bragged about great parking outside of Bath & Body Works, where she and some of her granddaughters had recently left.
“They don’t know the excitement of risking your life for a TV,” she joked.
Not everyone was out shopping for Christmas presents, either. Diane Miller, Goshen, swung by Michaels in the morning for Christmas decorations.
The prices remained at 50 to 60% off, she said.
“Their prices were really good right now,” she said.
Prices she didn’t enjoy were the cost of food. As the owner of a home daycare, Miller said her grocery costs have almost doubled.
“We spend probably $400 a week on groceries,” she said
Instead of raising the prices for her clients, she coupons and looks for deals.