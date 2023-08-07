ELKHART — Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black will hold the inaugural Leroy Robinson Week Aug. 18-26.
Leroy Robinson served the Indiana Black Expo Inc. and the Elkhart Chapter for many years. He was recruited by Johnny Florence and Garfield Heard, founding members of the organization in 1973.
In 1973 he was instrumental in organizing and starting the Elkhart Chapter and subsequently, the South Bend, Michigan City and Fort Wayne chapters. Robinson held many positions during his involvement in the organization on the state and local level. He served as a state/chapter representative, chapter president and chaired numerous committees during his tenure. He served as the Northern Region vice chairman on the Indiana Black Expo board of directors. A position that he held several times. He was also involved in establishing the Circle City Classic in 1984 and attended every Summer Celebration, Circle City Classic and numerous Black Expo events hosted by the chapter cities until his death in 2021.
Because of Robinson’s strong presence and commitment to the Elkhart Chapter, the chapter was successful in being selected as “Chapter of the Year” eight times. He and his late wife Beatrice, were supportive and catalysts in moving the Elkhart chapter forward with programs such as Career Day, Island of Blues, the Blues Festival, Hook a Kid on Golf, Mother to Mother and Father to Father mentoring program, Media Impact, Project Soar and numerous other programs and entertainment events.
Robinson served his country in both the Army and then Air Force. He continued his commitment to service, retiring in 1999 from the city of Elkhart after serving as the building commissioner for several years. He was an avid activist in civil and human rights and for causes that not only elevated people of color, but all people. Robinson received IBE’s highest recognition award the Rev. Charles Williams Award and the Key to the City of Elkhart from former Mayor Dick Moore. Before his passing, Robinson and his wife Alice continued to work behind the scene to improve the quality of life for all.
In his honor, the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo created the inaugural Leroy Robinson Week slated to take place Aug. 18-26 throughout various locations around the city of Elkhart.
Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo president, Robert Taylor stated that Robinson, aka Mr. Black Expo, was easily one of the most influential men to walk the streets of Elkhart. He also believes beyond a reasonable doubt that “Leroy was instrumental in life changing events that led the African American community to the life we know today. Some of the obstacles we could have faced as African Americans in the city was changed because of him.”
On Friday, festivities begin with the Leroy Robinson Southern Soul & Soul Music Fest paid concert featuring the Queen of Southern Soul and Blues Nellie Tiger Travis. Platinum recording artist The Rude Boys; South Bend native and Southern Soul artist TABU; and special guest, the number one African American magician, The Spellbinder, will also perform.
Tickets are available on eventbite.com, at AG Mart, 1517 S. Sixth St., Elkhart; or Heart At Home, 217 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
On Saturday, events continue with the Leroy Robinson Street naming ceremony at the corner of South Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m. the eighth annual Leroy Robinson South Side Parade begins. The route will start at the corner of Lusher Avenue and South Sixth Street and end at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Benham Avenue.
The Leroy Robinson food truck and small vendor events go from noon to 8 p.m.
The Leroy Robinson Southern Soul and Soul Music on the Green free concert will feature Mississippi Blues & Southern Soul artist Vic Allen and Platinum Recording artist Today featuring Big Bub, with special guest Ray Davis, Dream Team Live, George Bostic and Cultural, Pretty Divas, and Work In Progress.
The Leroy Robinson Special Friends with Special Needs Day will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 4 - 8 p.m. at McNaughton Park Pavilion, in partnership with ADEC, Light House, The Elkhart County Health Department, Mosaic, Elkhart Community School, Head Start of Elkhart County, Real Services, Minority Health of Elkhart County, the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo Activities will include games, music, food, face painting, photo booth and other activities.
Highlighted by the work of the late great Kelby Love, the Arts & Cultural Pavilion will feature artwork, designs, and book signings by African American Artists, Authors, and Designers from around the Midwest from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The event is free to the public and the community is welcome.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host the Leroy Robinson Mayors Reception & Chapter of the year celebration from 2-6 p.m. The annual event is for members of the Indiana Black Expo to meet and greet with the standing mayor of Elkhart. This year will mark the 10th consecutive year that the Elkhart Chapter has won outstanding IBE Chapter of the Year.