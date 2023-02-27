ELKHART — Black men between the ages of 45 and 54 die by stroke at a rate three times higher than their white counterparts. Black men’s prostate cancer risk is 74% higher than non-Hispanic white men. In general, two out of five blacks have high blood pressure that starts at a younger age than the rest of the population.
Those are all statistics provided by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, which is hosting a three-day conference beginning Friday.
“Black men avoid regular doctor visits at rates way higher than black women and the rest of society," Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, explained.
The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is striving to reduce the risk in Elkhart County.
Man Up: Healthy Mind, Body, & Spirit: Mental Wellness Conference & Free Health Fair, a three-day health fair hosted by the Black Expo, will be held this Friday through Sunday. The mental, physical and social conference aimed at bringing awareness to the disparities in minority and African American men to get yearly check-ups.
“That’s a major issue in our community," Taylor continued. "We see through statistics that a lot of people are not getting the primary care that they need because illnesses are going way too far within our community that should be stopped early, but they’re just going too far,” said Taylor.
Taylor went on to explain that factors such as economics, race, and resources weigh heavily on why the problem continues to exist. Studies show that doctors are more likely to underestimate the pain of a black patient due to continue historical beliefs that black people and white people are biologically different.
The three-day conference begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Fairfield inn and Suites, 3501 Plaza Court, Elkhart, with a small business vendor event and local resources.
On Saturday, a citywide "Stop the Violence" Prayer and rally will be hosted by New Vision Church Pastor Marvin Pace at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, 200 E. Jackson St., Elkhart. The rally begins at noon.
At 12:30 p.m., workshops and free healthcare screenings begin at the aquatics center.
Workshops include:
A Community Conversation with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson begins at 12:30 p.m. in Room 2.
A presentation by Beacon Health System cardiologist Donald Westerhausen, "Understanding and Preventing Congestive Heart Failure," is also scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Room 3.
Tie Closet owner Jeff Jackson and Black Watch owner Shanon Buari will present "Dress Like You Feel," beginning at 1 p.m. in Room 1.
State Representative for House District 96 Gregory W. Porter will host a community conversation on voting rights at 1 p.m. in Room 2.
WorkOne's Corey Sutton will present on work readiness at 1 p.m. in Room 3.
Elkhart City Chamber of Commerce President Lavon Johnson will present on building small business at 2 p.m. in Room 1
Mishawaka Magistrate Andre Gammage will present at 2 p.m., "Knowing Your Legal Rights," in Room 2.
Health City Health doctor Shirley Carney at 2 p.m. will present on "Understanding Your Mental & Physical Health," in Room 3.
Pastor Michael Patton of Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral will moderate "The Uncomfortable Conversation," at 3 p.m., with Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club CEO Joe Jordan, AAK Law attorney Shanon Buari, U.S. Army Sargent Wayatt Waters, and Indiana Black Expo Director of Event Management Ed Rogers, focusing on ways that minority men can improve the community.
On Sunday, New Vision of Life, 400 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, will host the Black Expo with a Cancer Awareness Gospel Brunch beginning at 2 p.m. featuring local gospel performers.