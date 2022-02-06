ELKHART — The fifth annual Trailblazer Awards, hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo, will take place February 28, at 6 p.m., at Elkhart High School.
This year’s award dinner entitled ‘Celebrating Education’ in proud sponsorship with McDonalds, Heart City Health, and the Community Foundation, according to a news release.
“Over 80 top African American students will gather to be honored for being the top student at their respectful schools,” the release stated. “Each student will be honored with a award and dinner.”
The 2020 Leroy Robinson award for Lifetime Achievement will be presented to a surprise educator for work in Elkhart Community Schools.
This year’s keynote speaker is former All-American running back at Notre Dame and Washington Redskins stand out Reggie Brooks, who is currently in his first year as Director of Student-Athlete Alumni Relations and Engagement.
“In this role, Brooks serves as a liaison between the athletics department and alumni, working to increase stewardship and engagement with the implementation of strategies to promote outreach to former student-athletes and other guests of the department,” the release said. “Previously, Brooks served as the school’s Manager for Monogram/Football Alumni Relations. He continues to work directly with the Notre Dame Monogram Club staff and Irish head football coach Brian Kelly on numerous projects related to the Monogram Club and former football players. Brooks also assists Fighting Irish Digital Media with coverage of Notre Dame football, and is a fixture on the Official Notre Dame Football Post-Game Show, as well as other FIDM productions.”
The 2020 Education Keynote speaker will be Janice Fuller, a second grade school teacher at Pinewood Elementary School.
EHS is located at 2608 California Road. Tickets are $20 in advance only and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or by calling 574-226-4328. The deadline to purchase tickets is February 24.
