ELKHART — In partnership with the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Diversity Initiative, the Elkhart Chapter Indiana Black Expo will host a Michiana Black Business Networking event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Elkhart Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The mission of the Black Business Networking Event is to create social and educational opportunities for African American businesses in the Michiana area and to assist in their devolvement and sustainability, a news release stated.
“The goal is to develop programs and activities to increase knowledge and awareness, while working with local businesses and to further develop partnerships with African American Businesses.’ said Chapter President Robert Taylor in the release. “There are not enough quality programs to assist businesses, so the goal is to partner with current suppliers to create additional opportunities to engage current and future African American Business owners in the Greater Michiana area.”
As part of this evening event, the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will honor 10 longstanding Michiana Businesses with the Johnny Thomas Black Wall Street Business Award.
Thomas, who passed away earlier this year after a short illness, was a lifelong resident of Elkhart. A member of the state-headquartered Indiana Black Expo Board of Directors, he was “passionate” about entrepreneurship and was an advocate for the success of Black businesses, the release added.
The Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo announces the winners of the inaugural award: Kidz Kompany, Inc., South Bend; Perfect Touch Barber Shop, Elkhart; New Heights Day Care, Elkhart; WUBU 89.7, South Bend; Alford’s Funeral Home, South Bend; Willis Trash Services, Elkhart; Wigfall Barbershop, South Bend; Frankie’s BBQ, South Bend; and A’nue Le’Kres Salon, Elkhart.