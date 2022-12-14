ELKHART — Volunteers and food are needed for the Black Expo’s annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner this Sunday.
Held at the Roosevelt Center, 215 E. Indiana Ave., the Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner is celebrating eight years this year and the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo President Robert Taylor said they’ve fed over 400 people each year and that community support is needed to make an event of that magnitude happen.
Historically local restaurants have donated the bulk of the food for the dinner, but Taylor said he’s not experiencing as much generosity from them for the event this year.
“Our donations from the restaurants are really down this year because the cost of food is high, so whatever people can bring would be appreciated,” he explained.
One added feature to this year’s event, is the food pantry provided by Cultivate Food Rescue. Local residents will be able to pick up a variety of food to take home from bread to frozen items.
“The demand will be even greater this year due to several places that normally serve meals at this time of year are not serving, so we are expecting even more people to come,” Taylor said. Taylor explained that with places like Susanna’s Kitchen closed, he expects that the dinner will be more needed than even previous years. He expects as many as a hundred more people to feed.
“Holidays are a time when everyone should be able to enjoy a meal and enjoy family,” Taylor said. “Elkhart is known as the city with a heart, and this is one of those events over the years that has proven that.”
Anyone interested in volunteering or bringing a holiday-style dish to share should take it to the Roosevelt Center between 1 – 2 p.m. Dinner is at 3 p.m. It’s not necessary to register ahead of time, Taylor said. Any dish or volunteer will be accepted.
For more information, contact Taylor at 574-226-4328.