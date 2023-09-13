ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will celebrate the Honorees of the 2023 Men of Honor Award next month.
This year’s theme: “Working Together Works.”
The event will take place Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Conference room of the Matterhorn Banquet Hall, 2041 Cassopolis St. This year’s Keynote speaker will be Levon Johnson, President/CEO Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
"The Honorees are part of a bold legacy not only in the city of Elkhart but across the state of Indiana that has made a lifelong last impact in our community," a news release stated. "These men have spent several hours providing a unique opportunity for our communities to come together to succeeded against all odds."
Chapter President Robert Taylor states: "This year’s honorees are very special to us our them working together works is made special by this group of men and are key to this city's growth. The Honorees include Rex Martin, CEO of NIBCO INC., David Gary, Jim Perron, former Mayor of Elkhart, Dick Moore, also former Mayor City of Elkhart, Levon Whitker, ABC 57, Bradon Arnold, Sam Bouie, Johnathan Applewhite, JC Williams Jr, John Paul, WSBT, Joshua Short, WNDU, Mike Lightner, city of Elkhart, Kurt Janowsky, CEO Navarre Hospitality and our Jr Men of Honor, Mikal Redd and Dominic Bonner."
Indiana Black Expo has been a pillar of the African American Community and provides networking, educational, career, and cultural opportunities to its members. The mission of the IBE is to serve as a voice and a vehicle for social and economic advancement.
The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana is celebrating 51 years of service in Elkhart County and the state of Indiana, the release added.
To learn more visit www.indianablackexpo.com.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Robert Taylor at Elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com, or at 574-226-4328.