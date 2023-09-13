ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black will celebrate the winners of the 2023 Men of Honor Award at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Hotel Elkhart, 500 S. Main St. This year’s theme Working Together Works.
"The honorees are part of a bold legacy not only in the city of Elkhart but across the state of Indiana that has made a lifelong last impact n our community," said Elkhart Black Expo President Rob Taylor. "These men have spent several hours providing a unique opportunity for our communities to come together to succeeded against all odds."
The honorees are Pastor Wayne Malone, Pastor Willie Moffett, Pastor Marvin Pace, Pastor Jamie Johnson, Johnny Thomas, Community Foundation of Elkhart County Pete McCown, Indiana Civil Rights Commission CEO Greg Wilson, Larry Hines, Keith Hutchinson, Ronnie Suggs, Premier Arts Artistic Director & Home Town Living Co-Host Craig Gibson, Willie Brown, Reniko Stout Jr, and Emery Simon.
This year’s Keynote speaker Mike Brown is the Founder and CEO of SOULSTIR LLC, a social enterprise focused on enriching lives by creating soul-stirring experiences that inspire empowerment and action. He also serves as a Regional Director for Athletics Advancement in University Relations at the University of Notre Dame. Prior to Notre Dame, Brown had a career spanning nearly two decades with FIS, a Fortune 500 global financial technology and services company, where he held roles as a web developer and sales executive.
He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in Business Technology, and a Master of Science in Management degree from Cardinal Stritch University. As a Notre Dame student, he served as the iconic Notre Dame Leprechaun mascot and was the first Black student to portray the role.
The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana is celebrating 50 years of service in Elkhart County and The state of Indiana, this event is made possible thanks to our title sponsors Chase Bank.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Robert Taylor at Elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com, or at 574-226-4328.