ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Black Expo is celebrating 50 years in a big way.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, the chapter will host its first ever Black Women’s Expo & Conference Friday through Sunday.
“I’m glad because nothing like this has ever been done in this area and we’re excited to host this type of event,” said Rob Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo “We really want people to understand that this is for everybody; it’s not just for black people or women. It’s for all people.”
The inaugural event’s theme will be “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History month and in celebration of African American Women.
“These are things that are big city issues that really can impact our city and we’re bringing in people that will not only benefit today but down the road,” Taylor said.
Friday night begins the festivities with local vendors and Lady Sax. The event will take place at two locations: Hilton Garden Inn, 3401 Plaza Court, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 3501 Plaza Court.
“We want to have an economic impact on the city as well, so on Friday we’re at the Hilton for the small vendor event, and Saturday the actual workshops will be between the Hilton and the Fairfield Inn,” Taylor explained of their decision to host at multiple locations.
The weekend-long conference will feature notable women from many walks of life, telling their stories, teaching others how to succeed and entertaining.
Several workshops will be presented throughout Saturday afternoon including Makeup & Mimosas, presented by Lyz King, MUA; Creating Generational Wealth, presented by Tina Patton; The Black Woman & Mental Health, presented by Dr. Valerie McCray; What is Critical Race Theory, presented by Sarita Stevens; ABC’S & 123’s of Homebuying, presented by Kimberly Kyles; Vision Board Workshop & Meditation, presented by Dorothy “Jean” Carter & Nekeisha Alexis; author session, presented by Dr. Davetta Hammond; Entrepreneurship presented by Kay Farlow.
A special panel discussion will focus on educational options for youth. Ivy Butler will focus on the benefits of attending private school; Yolanda Turner-Smith will present information on charter schooling; Shonnea Abdullah will lead discussions on homeschooling; and Dr. Dennisha Arnold-Murff will discuss offerings of public schooling.
Saturday night at the Lerner’s Crystal Ballroom, 401 S. Main St., the conference will host a special fundraising gala at 8 p.m. “Party for a Purpose” will feature special guest Grammy Award-winning group Salt-N-Pepa notoriety, DJ Spinderella, live. Host of the evening will be the fraternity Sigma Gamma Rho, which is celebrating 100 years on Nov. 12, 2022. The “Party for a Purpose” fundraiser is geared at raising scholarships for 50 students in celebration of the Elkhart Chapter of the Black Expo’s 50 years.
At noon Sunday, Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host a non-denominational prayer brunch featuring Black Women Clergy from different denominations coming together and fellowshipping at Matterhorn Banquet Hall, 2041 Cassopolis St. Clergy expected to be in attendance include: lead pastor of The Grace Place, a Seventh Day Adventist Church, Hyveth Williams; senior pastor of Olivet AME, Eillen Thomas; co-pastor of Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Cyneatha Milsaps; evangelist of Pentecostal Church of God in Church, Yolanda Washington; and Sisters of Holy Cross. Chukwuka Okpala-Anaechedo
Free childcare is available to anyone attending the conference by logging on to Eventbrite.com and registering. This event is made possible thanks to title sponsors Indiana Michigan Power & Indiana Commission for Women as well as Centier Bank, MD Wise, Heart City Health, Boiling Vision Center, Kidz Kompany, Heart At Home, LLC, Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Crossroads United Way, Indiana Trust Wealth Management, Mix 106, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Ivy Tech Community College, and WUBS 89.7FM. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
The Black Women’s Expo & Conference will kick off with guest registration at 4 p.m. Friday, a small business vendor event and a meet and greet. First presentations begin at 5 p.m. Festivities continue at noon Saturday and Sunday.
