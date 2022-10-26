ELKHART — This year's 2022 Men of Honor 50th anniversary black tie gala of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black will be at Hotel Elkhart, 500 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s theme is “Working Together Works,” a news release stated.
The Honorees include Pastor Wayne Malone, Pastor Willie Moffett, Pastor Marvin Pace, Pastor Jamie Johnson, Johnny Thomas, President Community Foundation Elkhart County Pete McCown, CEO Indiana Civil Rights Commission Greg Wilson, Larry Hines, Keith Hutchinson, Ronnie Suggs, Premier Arts & Home Town Living Craig Gibson, Willie Brown, Reniko Stout Jr., and Emery Simon.
"The Honorees are part of a bold legacy not only in the city of Elkhart but across the state of Indiana that has made a lifelong last impact in our community," the release stated. "The honorees have spent several hours providing a unique opportunity for the communities to come together to succeeded against all odds."
This year’s Keynote speaker Mike Brown is the Founder and CEO of SOULSTIR LLC, a social enterprise focused on enriching lives by creating soul-stirring experiences that inspire empowerment and action. He also serves as a Regional Director for Athletics Advancement in University Relations at the University of Notre Dame. Prior to Notre Dame, Mike had a career spanning nearly two decades with FIS, a Fortune 500 global financial technology and services company, where he held roles as a web developer and sales executive.
He holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in Business Technology, and a Master of Science in Management degree from Cardinal Stritch University. As a Notre Dame student, he served as the iconic Notre Dame Leprechaun mascot and was the first Black student to portray the role.
The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana is celebrating 50 years of service in Elkhart County and The state of Indiana, this event is made possible thanks to title sponsor Chase Bank.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.