FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will celebrate a special Mass of Healing in Remembrance of the Miami Tribe on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 1122 S. Clinton St.
This Mass marks the 175th anniversary of the forced removal of the Miami Tribe from Fort Wayne and the Wabash River Valley in October of 1846. Cathedral Square in Fort Wayne, home of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, is burial ground to members of the Miami Tribe, some of whom have since been relocated.
Following Mass, all are invited to walk next door to the Diocesan Museum, located at 1103 S. Calhoun St., to see a special exhibit commemorating the Miami community. The display will include memorabilia from Monsignor Julian Benoit, friend and advocate for the Miami community in the 1840s; Miami artifacts; and information about the history of the event. The exhibit will remain open through the end of October.
The Mass and Diocesan Museum are open to the public. There is no cost to visit the museum.
