Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Maria (Martin) and Michael Oberholtzer, Goshen, a son, Dawson James

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Susie (Yoder) and Merle Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Leah Ruth

