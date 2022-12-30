After 15 years of service at the Wakarusa Public Library, Dick Birk retired a few weeks ago in December.
Mr. Birk was celebrated with parting gifts from the Library Staff and Library Board Members, a news release stated.
Mr. Birk started his 15-year stint at the library after retiring from his previous full-time job of 47 years. He was officially hired at the library for a maintenance position, but his job entailed so much more than that.
From changing light bulbs to assembling furniture, no job was too big or too small for him to tackle. Library staff were accustomed to seeing him several times a week, and he always had a story or adventure to share with them.
“I have been thankful for Dick’s years of service at the library, and I know he will not easily be replaced,” said Library Director Matt Bowers in the release. “He has conscientiously kept the lawn trimmed and the walks shoveled, besides the many other maintenance needs that popped up during any given week. His care for the library facilities and staff have been clearly evident over the years. We as a library staff will miss him, but we are happy that he will have more time to enjoy retirement.”