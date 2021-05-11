Biological Control of Pests – predators are hungry!

Predators, or animals that capture and eat their prey, are one of the “three Ps” of biological control, along with parasites and pathogens.
In North America, we think of bears, mountain lions, bobcats or coyotes as the larger predators. Southern Indiana farmers are dealing with increasingly bothersome black vultures that feed on live animals, unlike the turkey vultures in northern Indiana.
In the plant world, the predators are smaller, but just as ferocious. But predatory insects sometimes suffer from the stigma of being “creepy.” Adult lady beetles, and preying mantids are well recognized, but most spiders, wasps and other multilegged predators are frequently considered “bad” because they are scary looking.
Take lady beetle larva, for instance. Looking nothing like their adult counterparts, most people take one look at lady bug larva and cringe. Yet, as they grow through this stage, they consume mites, aphids and scale insects like a teenager cleaning out your fridge, perhaps consuming more “bad guys” than the adult lady beetles eat.
Along those same lines, humans tend to sort things into categories like “good” and “bad.” After “What is this bug?” the next question is often “Is it good or bad?” The answer sometimes surprises people.
Case in point: if I ask you, “Is a preying mantids a good bug?” chances are high you will say yes. But if I ask “why?” most people will say because they eat other insects. What do mantids eat? When they hatch, from their egg mass, the nymphs’ prey on each other.
There is often a 50% mortality rate in the first 24 hours. Mantids generally feed on larger insects such as grasshoppers, honey bees, ground beetles and other large insects. They rarely consume aphids, scales, mites or white flies, group of critters that make up most of our pest insects.
A better question to ask, perhaps, is “are preying mantids a useful biological control?” The answer is probably no.
What makes an insect or other multi-legged animal a successful biological control? They need to be easy to recognize, easy to use, accepted by the public, cost effective and capable of being packaged and placed where needed, with minimal side effects.
Adult lady bugs are easy to recognize, well accepted by school kids and adults alike. They can be packaged, shipped, bought and sold, and released into the environment.
There are challenges, too. Do lady bugs stay in place? Probably not, if released out of doors, but when contained in a greenhouse, they might be very useful. In the 1990s, Asian lady beetles were imported and sold in the USA, and while they have ferocious appetites, they also have an annoying habit of invading our homes in the fall.
Three of the least appreciated predatory creatures are spiders, wasps and ground beetles. Many of the larger spiders roam the ground looking for insects to feed on, without obvious webbing. Ground beetles are like little tanks, designed to track down and to feed on many fellow insects quietly and efficiently, yet most people do not recognize them for the predator they are.
And when it comes to wasps, I could write volumes about the good they do for the world, but the fact that a few species wasps can sting make the whole group have a bad reputation. Even the dreaded yellow jacket, which torments us every fall, is a voracious feeder of our most offensive pests in the spring and early summer.
The large group of insects we lump together under the label flies has many predators. Syrphid flies and their larva feed on aphids, mites and scales, and some are known are useful pollinators too. A generalization I have heard that is somewhat amusing is that flies with “hairy butts” are more likely to be predatory.
There are more than 200 species of stink bugs in North America. Some of those give the others a bad reputation because they smell or they invade our homes or use their piercing-sucking mouthparts to damage our plants. Yet, about half of the stink bug genus specializes in feeding on caterpillars such as Gypsy moth, cabbage looper, or hornworms. Not all stink bugs are bad.
Is there a way to tell a predatory “bug” from a “bad” bug? Not always, but there are some things that might give you hint. Predator species, like lions, bears and spiders tend to have eyes facing forward, while preyed upon species, like deer, have their eyes mounted on the side of their head. I can hear people snickering now, watching Mom pick of that spider to exam its eye placement. Predator species tend to be larger than their plant damaging counterparts as well.
Next week, I will continue this series on the 3 Ps with a discussion about parasites as biological controls.
