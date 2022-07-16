SYRACUSE — The Tour Des Lakes this weekend brought bikers out from the entire tri-state area to view just a few of the over 100 lakes across Kosciusko County and raise money for trails to complete even more of them.
“I was literally born and raised about 1,500 feet from here,” said Steve Slabaugh, member of the Tour Des Lakes event committee. “I used to ride around these lakes as a kid with no trails. The super-dangerous parts, like going down (Ind.) 13 and through Pickwick Drive and all that, those parts of the trail they always have done. At least those parts are already done and if they can finish the rest, that will be great, but they’re definitely making progress.”
The 11th annual Tour Des Lakes was estimated to raise between $8,000 and $10,000 to maintain the trail system around the lakes once they’re completed.
The history of trails in Syracuse spans over 20 years.
“Part of it’s just the recreational value, especially in an area like ours where we attract so many people in the summer and the nicer weather, to have this available for them,” said Treasurer of the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails Committee Tom Edington.
The trails committee recently the results of a feasibility study in December to determine how much it would cost to finish encircling the lakes in Syracuse with trails. The report outlines more than 12 miles of future trail development.
The committee hopes to build a walking and biking path around Syracuse Lake and Wawasee. Syracuse Lake’s trail system is complete, but Wawasee’s may cost as much as $20 million to complete — including construction, engineering, and easements, Edington said.
“To totally encircle the lake would be a little over a million dollars a mile,” Edington added. “Some of that has to do with the routes that need (to be) taken and things that need (to be) moved to make space because the roadways are very narrow, and to look at the options to go out and around certain areas. It’s exciting.”
Participants of the Tour Des Lakes chose between a 30k, 55k and a 100k bike ride, going North Webster, Warsaw and as far south as Winona Lake for the extended tour.
“We’re trying to connect our trails with (places like North Webster) and maybe Warsaw or Goshen so you can get to the city,” Slabaugh said. “We have designated roads but trails are better. It’s a lot safer.”
Slabaugh said the potentially connecting to other bike trails would also create opportunities for bikers to experience some really great trails in adjacent communities.
He described a trail in Winona Lake.
“It’s like a paved asphalt trail that kind of snakes you through the woods and they have some artwork, made for outdoors, and off the paved trail are these BMX bike trails,” he said. “You can get on those BMX trails and ride all day and never see the same trail twice. It’s amazing.”
The most recent section built, over Conklin Bay, was 40% funded from a state grant geared at trails and took nearly 10 years to complete. It officially opened in June 2020. Donor organizations were also instrumental in fundraising.
“Syracuse and Wawasee folks don’t always comingle,” Syracuse – Wawasee Trail Committee member Steve Coyle said. “This really ties the community together. You’ll see a lot of people walking these trails.”
Another fundraiser in August will continue to benefit trail creation, details of which are still in development.
The presenting sponsor for Tour Des Lakes was K21 Health Foundation. For more information on the Syracuse – Wawasee Trail Committee and what they’re doing to make their vision a reality visit them online at www.syracusewawaseetrails.com.