NAPPANEE — The Board of Public Works members Monday approved specifications and authorized soliciting quotes for replacing concrete bricks on the bike path on the north side of U.S. 6 from North Clark Street to the First Mennonite Church, just shy of Guiss Street.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said the project is the extension of work done last year. Mayor Phil Jenkins said after the meeting that the current concrete brick pavers were disintegrating, so the city is looking to replace them with clay brick pavers.
STAHLEY DRIVE CHANGE ORDER
Mike Reese from The Troyer Group was present at the virtual meeting to explain the change order needed for the Stahley Drive project. Reese told board members additional asphalt is needed.
“When they did the field survey, the number varied from the original estimate,” Reese said.
The figures didn’t match the elevation so a greater amount of asphalt was required to meet the necessary elevation. There was also a discrepancy on the location of a water main, creating a need for it to be relocated as it would’ve been in conflict with the proposed storm sewer. Reese said that was a lesser dollar amount of the change order that was an additional $48,752.85 and seven additional days to complete the project.
Board member Wayne Scheumann questioned the large difference in asphalt needed and Reese confirmed the original estimate called for 312 tons and they need 624 tons. Reese said that because of timing issues with grant deadlines, there wasn’t sufficient time for an official survey so they used figures from a previous project.
The change order also resulted in an amendment to the Troyer Group agreement for an additional $3,000. The board approved both change order number three and the amendment for Troyer Group.
BENEFIT CONNECTIONS
Adrielle Lewinski, human resources consultant for the city, requested the board approve setting up connections from vendors to the medical, dental and vision benefit carriers to automatically transfer data from ADP, the payroll vendor.
Lewinski said this “reduces the risk of errors and allows open enrollment by employees.”
In her memo to the board, she said any benefit changes would only need to be entered into ADP and not each carrier. The memo also listed other benefits, including eliminating double entry, allowing employees to make changes directly into ADP, allowing for workflow approval for HRI/payroll verification and basically takes eight steps down to three steps.
The cost to set up the connection with Cigna for medical, HRI for dental and VSP for vision is $560 each for a cost of $1,680 and an annual fee of $1,494. Lewinski said she believes the cost is justified by labor cuts and reduced errors.
The board approved her recommendations. Jenkins said, “One of the pain points with payroll is benefit administration.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a task order by Commonwealth at a cost of $1,750 for additional permitting required by the Army Corp of Engineers for a project on Derksen Drive.
• Approved pay application number six for Main Street service line project to release retainage of $4,450.03.
• Approved several excavations in public right of way.
• Approved several sewer connections and inspections, including for work at 1107 Blackstone Blvd., 302 S. Main St. and 1916 E. Market St.
• Approved a road repair by Phend and Brown at a cost of $7,850 due to water main repair on Madison Street.
• Approved a resolution for continuity of business in the event the mayor or clerk-treasurer should become incapacitated. The council approved the resolution at their last meeting and the mayor felt both bodies should approve the resolution.
• Approved hiring summer help for the water utility. Approved Kyler Germann to start May 12 at a rate of $11.50 an hour and Corey Kern to start May 26 at a rate of $11 an hour. Both worked for the utility last summer.
• Approved a dumpster to be placed behind the old Martin Hardware store as demolition and renovations have begun on the building. The placement of the dumpster should be coordinated with the street superintendent.
