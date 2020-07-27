GOSHEN — Plans by the city to reconstruct 16th, Douglas and Reynolds streets east of U.S. 33 took their next step Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to advertise for bids for the upcoming Douglas, Reynolds and 16th streets reconstruction project.
“The bids for the project will be due Monday, Aug. 17,” Sailor told the board Monday. “The funds have been appropriated and are available for this project, and your approval would be appreciated.”
Sailor’s request followed related action by the board during the board’s July 20 meeting, when board members approved a matching grant agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation connected to the project.
During that meeting, Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, informed the board that the city had applied to INDOT and been awarded a grant for up to $535,130 from the state’s Local Roads and Bridges Matching Grant Fund to help fund the project, which includes complete road replacement — including curb and gutter — for each of the three targeted streets, as well as several spot improvements to their storm inlets to improve drainage.
Marks noted the grant award represents 50% of the total anticipated project cost, leaving the city to come up with the remaining 50% in project funding.
REYNOLDS STREET CLOSURE
Also Monday, board members approved a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, to temporarily close a section of Reynolds Street to traffic beginning Monday for a sewer line repair project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be repairing a main line sewer on Reynolds. The excavation will be approximately 8 feet in depth,” Holdren told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Reynolds to thru traffic between U.S. 33 and South 16th Street and Douglas on Monday, July 27, and reopening for traffic on Thursday, July 30.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Sailor to lower the water level of the Goshen millrace beginning Aug. 4 and continuing through Aug. 11 as part of the city’s Biennial Bridge Inspection Program.
• Approved a $6,856 contract with Bill’s Heating Inc. to supply and install replacement air conditioning equipment at the city’s Central Fire Station 3, located at 1203 College Ave.
• Approved a $5,400 contract with Ortman Drilling Inc. to provide the 2020 well inspection and evaluations on the city’s nine wells, seven high service pumps and two booster pumps. Work on the project is to be completed by Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.