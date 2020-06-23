NAPPANEE — Plans for a new art center moved forward at Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting when one bid was received for the project.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins opened the bid from R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee, for $203,000 for work to be done at 253 W. Market St. The board voted to take the bid under advisement.
The project will entail interior and exterior renovations, according to Jenkins. A back art studio with separate work spaces for painting, a small welding station and a pottery studio will be included.
Jenkins said it would be “Open to the public so people will be able to watch the artists at work.”
The front part of the building will be office space and an art gallery. Exterior work includes a new roof and a covered entry on the north side.
STORMWATER REPAIR PROJECT
The board awarded the stormwater sewer repair project to Beer and Slabaugh, Nappanee, which submitted the sole quote for the project.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineer explained the quote of $28,600, which was lower than the engineer’s estimate had “several items not included in the bid submittal.”
Robarge conferred with city attorney Brian Hoffer, who suggested he follow up with the contractor. Robarge listed some of the items missing as hours they’d be working, number of employees and equipment they’d be using. Beer and Slabaugh staff assured Robarge they’d send a receipt for liability insurance, too.
Based on his follow-up conversation with the contractor, he told the board he “recommended moving forward.”
Hoffer added the city does have the right to waive some bid requirements and, based on the fact that they were the only bidder and it did not affect the amount of the quote, he was comfortable advising the board to move forward.
Jenkins asked Robarge since this was an Army Corps of Engineers project if it would require anything more specific on the engineering and Robarge replied no but it does for the contractor, but they were aware of those requirements.
THE BARNS AT AMISH ACRES REQUEST
The staff at Barns at Amish Acres submitted a request for traffic control for the upcoming Arts & Crafts festival set for Aug. 6-9.
Police Chief Steve Rulli said they thought last year would be the last for the festival but it’s returning and Rulli said the agreement is “identical to what we had in the past.”
Nappanee reserve officers will provide traffic control on U.S. 6 and C.R. 3 and will be paid by The Barns at a rate of $17 hour.
FCDC REQUESTS
The board also approved two requests from the staff at Family Christian Development Center for their new location at the former Boys and Girls Club space in Main Street Suites.
They approved a loading dock at 458 N. Elm St. and a 25-foot driveway leading to the dock, which will be used to unload supplies. The access will be from Elm Street.
In a related matter, they approved tying into a different sewer line, resulting in a $100 inspection fee. Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained when they were digging for the loading dock they found a manhole, which was conflicting with their ability to move forward with the loading dock. There was another line nearby they were able to tie into.
In other business, the board:
• Received one quote for the downtown banner poles from R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee, for $33,520. The board took it under advisement with plans to award at the July 13 meeting.
• Approved a request for proposal for replacing the roof over the Emergency Medical Services building. “We’ve been putting on Band-Aids for years,” Jenkins said. The quotes should be back by 2:30 p.m. July 13.
• Approved pay application No. 1 for the Walnut Street dumpster to R. Yoder Construction for $33,137.
• Approved a quote to replace an alarm at the water plant that wasn’t compatible with the update to Windows 10 for $11,460.
• Approved retirement of two longtime EMS volunteers, Scott Jacobson, who served 14 years and retired June 16, and Larry Yoder, who served for 22 years with both Wakarusa and Nappanee. His retirement date is July 1. The mayor expressed his gratitude for their service.
• Approved declaring obsolete several sections of fire hoses after they failed tests.
• Approved promoting Detective Aaron Leming to detective lieutenant. Rulli said Leming has been leading the investigations division for two years and the division has excelled under his leadership.
• Heard the parking lots and alleys downtown will be closed for repaving Wednesday through Friday with hopes to re-open it for the weekend and then be closed again the following week Monday through Wednesday. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he’d update the signage.
• Heard that Indiana Department of Transportation plans to chip and seal Ind. 19 from NorthWood High School to the roundabout tentatively July 6 and requested an additional local detour of Woodview to Oakland Avenue. The board approved that local detour.
• Heard the painting of the NorthWood Water Tower is almost complete.
