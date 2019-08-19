GOSHEN — The selection process is underway to determine which company will lead a road project near the Indiana-Michigan state line north of Middlebury.
Bids from three companies were opened Monday during the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting for the work to make improvements at the intersection of U.S. 131 and C.R. 2 — the area is north of the Indiana Toll Road where Ind. 13 turns into U.S. 131.
The project will include additional turn lanes, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said, adding Grand Design RV is basically funding the project due to a development center there.
The companies that submitted bids were:
• Niblock Excavating Inc. of Bristol, bidding $447,130;
• Rieth-Riley Construction Co. of Goshen, bidding $489,000;
• And Walsh & Kelly Inc. of Griffith, bidding $499,950.
The commissioners accepted the bids, and the Highway Department will review them to determine which company should receive the contract for the project.
The commissioners also approved a maintenance bond for the project to replace the bridge on C.R. 43 over Solomon Creek south of U.S. 6. McKenzie said the project is now complete.
