NAPPANEE — Board of Public Works members received bids Monday for the water tank and water improvement project.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers opened the bids. Three bids were received for Division A, the new airport water tank. Bidding on Division A were Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, Avon, with a total base bid of $2,888,753; Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a total base bid of $2,897,000; and Caldwell Tanks Inc. Louisville, Kentucky, with a base bid of $2,572,000.
Two bids were received for Division B, improvements for Marion Street water tank, including elevating the tank so it is the same height as other water tanks. Bidding on Division B were Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors with a bid of $1,325,800 and Maguire Iron with a bid of $1,900,590. Three bids were received for Division C, water works improvements on U.S. 6, Ind. 19, and Locke and Centennial streets, including Indiana Earth, Osceola, with a bid of $3,072,215.81; HRP Construction, South Bend, with a bid of $4,358,427; and C&E Excavating, Elkhart, with a bid of $4,471,445.
Robarge recommended, and the board approved, taking bids under advisement. Bids will be awarded Sept. 28.
The mayor thanked the contractors, many who were on the phone or video conferencing, for submitting bids.
ONLINE PERMITTING SOFTWARE
Residents of Nappanee will soon have the ability to apply for and pay for permits, as well as other options with action taken by the board to purchase an online permitting software platform with MyGov.
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained that recently-hired Mark Svetanoff was able to do research for the software the city has wanted to use for several years. Lehman said Svetanoff researched three vendors, and met with all city employees about the software. He explained the consensus was that MyGov was the best. Lehman said it would cover all their needs, including online permitting, business licenses, rental registrations and inspections, among other things.
Svetanoff said the initial cost is $22,660 including initial setup and the cost would be $18,600 annually. He said officials hope they’ll be able to use the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to pay for the first three years.
“Citizens will be able to engage with the module to report concerns like a tree limb down or a pothole, for example,” Svetanoff said. He added that residents would be able to see the progress of their concern being taken care of as well.
“We’ll be able to put all the assets of the city under one umbrella,” Lehman said.
He said that currently if someone calls in asking about a past permit, it’s difficult to look up the information. With the new software, all information about a property’s address will be stored so officials will be able to search by address and find out whether there has been a code enforcement issue, a permit issued or a complaint filed on the address.
“I feel it will be pretty beneficial to us as a city,” Lehman said.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said another benefit is they build the platform into the city’s website so residents will be able to submit building plans, apply for permits and pay online so they don’t have to come into the building. Knight said they’re hoping the CARES Act would cover the cost for the three years.
