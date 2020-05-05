NAPPANEE — Board of Works members met in special session virtually on Monday to open bids for several street department projects that Community Crossing Grant funds will help finance.
Three bids were received for the crack sealing project. Pavement Solutions, Middleton, submitted a base bid of $9,815.90 with a voluntary alternate for routing the cracks beforehand of $4,000; American Pavement, Inc. Plain City, Ohio, submitted a base bid of $11,916.50 with an alternate of $3,900 and Microsurfacing Contractors, Wentzville, Missouri, submitted a bid of $19,714 and an alternate of $4300.
For the micro surfacing project, two bids were received. American Pavement submitted a bid of $142,131.04 and Pavement Solutions bid $126,200.25.
The paving project brought in three bids. E& B Paving, Rochester, Indiana, bid $320,761.50; Phend & Brown, Milford, Indiana, submitted a bid of $309,904.40; and Rieth Riley, South Bend, bid $349,719.22
Representatives from Phend & Brown and Rieth-Riley attended the virtual meeting. At the end of the meeting, Larry Burckhart of Phend & Brown asked what the engineer’s estimate was and was told $413,373.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the city’s normal procedure would be to take the bids under advisement and award them at the next meeting.
“Due to circumstances with the Community Crossings grant” we’d like to make a motion to approve the apparent low responsive bidder and authorize (city attorney) Brian Hoffer, the mayor and street superintendent Brent Warren to work out the details,” Jenkins said.
The other board members agreed. On the crack sealing, Board member Wayne Scheumann made the motion to accept the bids and allow the mayor, street superintendent and city attorney to select the low responsive bidder. The mayor named Pavement Solutions as the apparent low bidder. Whether the alternate would be a part of that project depended on the engineer’s advice.
For the micro surfacing project, the mayor made the motion to accept the bids and award Pavement Solutions as the apparent low, responsive bidder.
Scheumann made the motion to accept the paving bids and he noted Phend & Brown appeared to be the low, responsive bidder but he said he authorized the mayor, city attorney and street superintendent to make that decision.
Warren explained at the last meeting the hurry was so they could get the paperwork submitted in order to get the funding by July 1.
In other business:
• Brent Warren gave an update on the Stahly Drive project, saying they hit a snag because the elevation was not accurate so there will be a change order coming to the next board meeting. Jenkins called it an “unforeseen discrepancy.”
