GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners accepted bids for the demolition of several unsafe structures during their meeting Monday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners were asked to accept bids for the demolition of a total of four unsafe structures located throughout the county. They included:
• 28963 Lark St., Elkhart;
• 54088 Independence St., Elkhart;
• 55617 Riverdale Drive, Elkhart; and
• 18974 Third St., New Paris.
First to submit bids was Mishawaka-based Jerry Reed’s Excavating. The submitted bids included: $22,000 for demolition of the Riverdale Drive property; $12,000 for demolition of the Independence Street property; $10,500 for demolition of the Third Street property; and $10,700 for demolition of the Lark Street property.
Also submitting bids Monday was Nappanee-based B & E Excavating. The company’s submitted bids included: $9,400 for demolition of the Riverdale Drive property; $9,350 for demolition of the Independence Street property; $7,850 for demolition of the Third Street property; and $9,350 for demolition of the Lark Street property.
After all bids were submitted, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bids and forward them on to the Elkhart County Building Department for review and a contract recommendation.
