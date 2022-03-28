GOSHEN — A planned expansion of the Elkhart County landfill took a step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners accepted bids for a major cell expansion and construction project for the county’s landfill.
“This is PB 1 and 2. PB stands for piggy back 1 and 2,” Landfill Manager John Bowers said of the upcoming project. “We just recently got a permit to expand the capacity of the landfill by putting actually a piggy back on the old landfill. So, that valley that you see between the two landfills, this is the first phase of putting that piggy back on in that valley, and utilizing that space, and expanding the top.
“So, we received our permit, we went to bid for the first phase, and this is that first step in that process,” he added. “It adds like 13 million yards to the landfill. So, it adds 20 or 30 years to it. But the mountain will be very big.”
A total of four contractors submitted bids for the project. They included:
• C & E Excavating with a bid of $2,644,543;
• Miller Brothers Construction with a bid of $2,862,725;
• Fox Contractors Corp. with a bid of $2,913,227; and
• Ryan Incorporated Central with a bid of $2,928,849.
“So, I guess we had a lot of interest, and it looks like some very competitive bids,” Bowers said following the reading of the bids.
The commissioners agreed, and a vote was passed unanimously to accept the bids and forward them on to the Elkhart County Solid Waste Department for review and a contract recommendation.
