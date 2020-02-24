GOSHEN — Plans for a major overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment infrastructure to the tune of more than $20 million took a major step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members opened bids for the three-tiered project, which includes a major overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, as well as various lift station and Rock Run sewer improvements.
Bids were submitted separately Monday for each of the three projects.
First to be opened were bids for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements, which will include replacement of the raw sewage pumps at the plant, which date back to the 1970s; replacement of the primary clarifiers, which date back to the 1960s; complete replacement of the flights and mechanisms that skim floatables off the sewage; expanding the facility’s aeration tank system; installing a new, variable speed and more energy efficient blower system; replacement of the facility’s outdated boilers; and replacement of the plant’s existing lagoon with a new dewatering building for the plant’s biosolids.
A total of four companies submitted bids for the project, with the lowest bid coming in more than $2.4 million above the anticipated cost of $16.56 million. Submitting bids for the project were:
• Kokosing Industrial Inc. with a lump sum bid of $18.98 million;
• Shook Construction with a lump sum bid of $19.8 million;
• Anchor Construction LLC with a lump sum bid of $20.85 million; and
• Williams Brothers Construction with a lump sum bid of $21.48 million.
Next to be opened was a bid for the planned lift station improvements, which involve work on various lift stations throughout the city that need to either be replaced and/or upgraded with new controls.
Submitting the sole bid for the project was Selge Construction Co. Inc. with a total bid of $2.68 million — about $530,000 above the anticipated project cost of $2.15 million.
Rounding out the bid submissions Monday were the bids for the upcoming Rock Run sewer improvements, which will involve sewer replacement along Rock Run Creek running from First Street over to Fifth Street.
A total of three companies submitted bids for the Rock Run project, which had an anticipated project cost of $1.7 million. Submitting bids for the project were:
• Selge Construction Co. Inc. with a total bid of $1.73 million;
• HRP Construction Inc. with a total bid of $1.94 million; and
• Niblock Excavating Inc. with a bid of $2.8 million.
With all bids for the project submitted, the bids will now be forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and contract recommendations.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the three-tiered project will be funded through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, which is a state agency administered by the Indiana Finance Authority that provides low-interest loans to municipalities for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure improvement projects.
As for the project’s timeline, Sailor said construction is expected to start in the spring and continue for approximately two years.
HOMELESSNESS PROJECT
Also Monday, board members heard a presentation by members of the FIRST Lego League robotics team “Combination,” part of the E3 Robotics Center in Elkhart, about community projects they are advocating as part of a recent robotics competition.
“Each year, not only do they have to build a robot out of Legos, but they have a project portion of the competition as well,” Brian Boehler, executive director of the E3 Robotics Center, said in introducing the team Monday. “This year, for the theme, they had to take a look at a building or public space within their local community and look at ways that they could actually improve it.”
The team’s members include Amber Yoder, Abigail Yoder, Noah Oyer, Ethan Graber, Gavin Peachy, Amy McClimon and Conner Baldwin.
According to the team, their project involved coming up with an idea for the reuse of the abandoned Ozinga site north of Fidler Pond Park on the city’s south side, and then presenting that idea to the city in the form of a mock newscast, with each of the team’s members acting as reporters.
“I’m Gavin with E3 News, and this is the biggest headline today. The city of Goshen has been wondering what to do with the abandoned Ozinga site north of Fidler’s Pond on U.S. 33. This great group of kids solved that problem,” Peachy said in beginning the presentation. “Their project is called ‘Rising Above’, and will include a homeless and animal shelter on the site, because it was discovered that the homeless in Goshen wouldn’t go to any temporary shelters in the county because they didn’t want to leave their pets.”
As envisioned by the team, the new homeless shelter would include a cafeteria, a chapel, living rooms, enough bedrooms and bathrooms to accommodate up to 200 people, and a computer room where residents could apply for jobs.
The team’s plan also called for the construction of a new animal shelter next to the homeless shelter, where residents of the shelter could work and house their pets.
In addition, the team envisioned the animal shelter also being used as a rescue center that would hold up to 50 dogs and 75 cats, with separate rooms for reptiles, small animals and birds.
Other suggested plans for the site included a new dog park; a hydroponics system to help feed the shelter’s residents; modifying the city’s trolley routes to better serve the needs of the shelter residents; establishment of a Lime electric scooter and bike rental hub near the shelter; and a new farmer’s market at the site to help with sustainability.
No cost estimates or potential funding sources were provided as part of the presentation.
“It’s pretty obvious you guys did a lot of homework to get this one. Great job, and some great ideas there,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman told the team at the conclusion of their presentation. “In fact, we might have to hire you guys to solve some of the other issues we’re having in the city. I appreciate you being willing to share it with us.”
For members of the public interested in learning more about the team’s project and competition, the E3 Robotics Center will be hosting an Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the center, located at 3709 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.
For more information about the E3 program, visit www.e3robotics.org.
