NAPPANEE — On the recommendation of the city’s engineering firm, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety awarded bids on Division A and Division C of the Water Infrastructure Project at its meeting Monday afternoon.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers reminded the board they received three bids on Division A — the new airport water tank. Submitting bids on the project were Caldwell Tanks with a bid of $2,572,000; Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors with a bid of $2,888,753; and Maguire Iron Inc. with a bid of $2,897,000.
Caldwell Tanks, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the lowest, responsive bidder and Andrew Robarge said the award was based on the base bid amount. He said there were several mandatory deductions for altitude valves on the three existing water tanks at Clouse Street, Miriam Street and the Northwood tank for a total deduct of $95,000, bringing the cost of Caldwell’s bid to $2,477,000.
He recommended the board accept and award the bid to Caldwell Tanks, subject to approval and funding by the State Revolving Fund and acquisition of real estate needed.
Board member Wayne Scheumann asked about the timeline, and Robarge said the earliest notice to proceed would likely be mid-December, when he expects they’ll close on the SRF loan.
They also awarded the Division C project — water main replacement lines at U.S. 6 and Ind. 19. Three bids were received for that project, including from Indiana Earth with a bid of $3,072,215.81; HRP Construction with a bid of $4,358,427; and C&E Excavating with a bid of $4,471,445.
Indiana Earth of Osceola was the apparent low bid, lower than the engineer’s estimate. He recommended the city award the bid to Indiana Earth without the mandatory deductions, pending SRF approval and funding and review by the city’s attorney.
Mayor Phil Jenkins mentioned they’ll want to push the project forward as they’re coordinating the work with the Indiana Department of Transportation’s work on U.S. 6 and Ind. 19.
The board approved both recommendations.
In a related matter, the board authorized the mayor and city attorney Brian Hoffer to negotiate the purchase of property from Aero Ranch LLC for the new water tank. Hoffer said there are three parcels of property the city wants to purchase, a total of 1.165 acres and one permanent and temporary easement parcel of .75 acres. Hoffer said the appraisals were performed and the next step is to negotiate with the property owner.
NEWCOMER SERVICE EXPANSION
The board approved several matters relating to a proposed expansion by Newcomer Service Station. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman reminded the board that the Board of Zoning Appeals issued M.A. Properties a special exception so Newcomer Service could be extended into the neighboring vacant lot for parking versus having to park across Ind. 19.
The board approved a private drive at 802 S. Elm St., excavation on public property to tap into sewer, and they also approved a request for sewer connection — mainly for drainage from the lot.
Lehman said Kent Excavation may have to close the road for a couple of days to do the work. The mayor said they should work with Street Superintendent Brent Warren to arrange that.
In other business, the board:
• Approved pay application No. 1 for work on 253 W. Market St. to R. Yoder Construction for $29,061.
• Approved excavation of public property request for 255 N. Morningside and also approved an emergency sewer connection.
• Approved excavation on public property request by Community Fiber Optics for 805-851 E. Walnut.
• Approved an availability of sewer request by Beacon Health for North Main Street and also approved a sewer connection once payment is received and a building permit issued.
• Heard Northern Indiana Public Service Co. will need to close East Lincoln Street between Elm Street and Madison on Oct. 20 to remove old transformers.
• Heard leaf pickup has begun. Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb without brush or twigs. Residents on U.S. 6 and Ind. 19 need to bag leaves.
