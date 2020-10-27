Biden and Trump campaign signs targeted in rash of local thefts, vandalisms

GOSHEN — With a little more than a week left before the 2020 elections, frustrations have grown, and local police reports have accumulated, over a rash of stolen campaign signs.
Goshen and Elkhart County police have responded to dozens of thefts throughout the past month or so.
Thefts and vandalism have targeted yard signs promoting the presidential campaigns of the two main party candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Many situations led to residents obtaining new signs. One resident had a confrontation with a possible suspect in one case; a suspect was arrested in a separate case; and police are apparently investigating the discovery of stolen signs found in a vehicle in another case. Victims were also left with bad after-tastes of cynicism, indignation and disappointment.
“I don’t care who you’re for, it’s just the idea that it got stolen. It seems like we can’t even talk about anything anymore,” said Donna Priest, of Goshen.
Priest and her husband, Steve, had a “United For Biden” sign taken from their front yard along South Main Street on Oct. 10. Steve Priest reported the incident to police early in the morning after a sound outside their home caught his attention.
“I’d heard a noise around midnight. I was upstairs watching a movie. By the time I got out of my chair and looked out the window … I didn’t see anybody. Then I came out and yelled to my wife that the sign was gone,” Priest said.
He noted the couple also had a sign up for Democratic congressional candidate Pat Hackett, but that one was left alone. They said they noticed another yard sign down the street from them was also missing.
The Priests were among about 16 people who have reported sign thefts and vandalisms to Goshen police since about September, with both Republican and Democratic supporters affected, according to police information.
Elkhart County police have received about three reports. There was also a reported incident where police found several political signs in a vehicle during a traffic stop Oct. 20, but no further details were made available.
Nappanee police have also received reports about stolen or vandalized signs.
“It doesn’t appear to be motivated toward one side or the other. It does appear to be more toward the national races than local races. It is unfortunate that citizens are not allowed to express their views without others taking offense,” Nappanee Police Chief Steve Rulli said in an email. “It would be great if everyone could act like adults about this.”
Police in Bristol and Middlebury said they had no reports of any sign thefts. And an Elkhart city police spokesman said he didn’t see any theft reports involving campaign signs. But he said the department has received calls from people who had signs taken, wanted area checks, but didn’t want to file criminal reports.
The Historic Racemere Peninsula Neighborhood was hit with multiple thefts earlier this month with signs taken out of several yards along Gra-Roy Drive and Woodward Place.
Among the houses hit was Richard Aguirre, community impact coordinator at Goshen College. He reported the theft of a Biden sign Oct. 10 from his home along Gra-Roy Drive. The next night, shortly after midnight Oct. 11, Aguirre said he chased off a male who had climbed out of a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser and walked toward the new Biden sign he had placed in his yard.
Whether the male intended to steal the sign is unknown.
That same weekend, neighbors such as Nicole Craig and Joe Lehman also reported sign thefts to police, documents show.
Craig said a $5 United For Biden sign her family purchased was taken from their yard along Woodward Place. They were able to replace the sign at no cost thanks to neighbor and former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman, she said.
But now, like the Priests, Craig said her family has been bringing their new yard sign in at night.
“I think sometimes it’s just kind of senseless. I don’t really know why somebody would feel the need to steal from somebody’s property,” Craig said. “It’s just us being able to state who we are and what type of people we are, and it must feel like it’s infringing on other people.”
Aguirre responded to the thefts by saying he doubled the number of Biden signs in his yard and added a third to his backyard.
“It’s not so much the cost of the signs that bothers me, but the fact that someone would steal so many signs in one evening,” Agurrie said in the email. “It’s wrong whoever steals political yard signs because it’s an attempt to stifle our right to express our opinions.”
Meanwhile, Charles Yoder filed reports with Goshen police Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 about political signs being stolen from or damaged in his yard along West Lincoln Avenue. During the Oct. 4 incident, a police report shows a 16-year-old boy was found and arrested before being released to a guardian with a citation.
The Goshen News stopped at Yoder’s house to seek comments. He was not home at the time, but campaign signs supporting Republican candidates were displayed in his yard.
Trump supporters such as Lori Arnold in Goshen and Mayrea Reusser in Elkhart filed reports with police about stolen and damaged signs over the weekend.
Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz said signs supporting Trump have been damaged or stolen from homes across the county.
Speaking anecdotally, Holtz noted hearing about and seeing such issues in areas of Elkhart and in York Township near Middlebury. He also shared an image of a damaged Trump/Pence sign along Wilden Avenue in Goshen, and said his second Trump sign was stolen from his yard over the weekend.
He indicated that while stolen campaign signs or disappearances isn’t new, the spree of thefts and vandalism has been different this year.
“That leaves us in a world where apparently passions are high, and more than ever in my lifetime people don’t respect other peoples’ right of free speech or their property rights,” Holtz said. “I think it’s quite important for people to have the ability to post yard signs. I think it’s particularly heinous to attack people’s First Amendment rights.”
Holtz’s counterpart, Chad Crabtree, who chairs the Elkhart County Democratic Party, said the two chairs put out a news release earlier this month condemning campaign sign thefts and damages.
“Don’t steal yard signs. It’s juvenile. Elkhart County is better than that,” Crabtree said.
Goshen police detectives are assigned to investigate sign thefts when a suspect is involved, which includes the incident at Aguirre’s home, a police spokeswoman said.
She said anyone with information about suspects taking signs from yards is encouraged to contact police with details.
