GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday took the next step in a plan to remodel the offices and training area at the Goshen Police Department’s instruction facility.
The board accepted a $320,900 bid submitted by R. Yoder Construction of Nappanee for the remodeling project at the department’s shooting range and training facility, located at 713 E. Lincoln Ave.
The Goshen Engineering Department received permission from the board back in January to begin advertising for bids for the project. R. Yoder Construction was the only company to respond to the bid request.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the scope of the planned remodel includes the facility’s offices, training area, restrooms and kitchen area.
With its acceptance, the bid will now be forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a recommendation.
THE FACILITY
Purchased by the city in December 2017 for $385,000, the training facility, formerly the Shoot to Thrill range located on East Lincoln Avenue, consists of a 6,250-square-foot firing range, a two-story, 4,500-square-foot training building and an 882-square-foot building that will be used for storage.
According to department officials, the new training facility is being used for classroom space, firearms education and general police training. In addition, the department also plans to use the facility to host classes, which will be open to other law enforcement agencies.
Once all planned construction and rehabilitation work on the property has been completed, the plan for the facility includes using the range for firearms usage and various training scenarios, while the unfinished two-story building will be used for department offices, a dedicated room for physical tactics and scenario training. The upstairs section will be used as one large classroom.
The small building near the front of the property will be used as a permanent station for officers to clean and maintain duty equipment and firearms issued by the department, as well as for use by trainers to fix, maintain and correct any issues with equipment.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $198,596 increase to the previously approved contract with Donohue & Associates Inc. for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plan Improvement, Lift Station Improvement and Rock Run Interceptor Phase I Improvement projects, bringing the total contract cost to $1.6 million.
• Approved a 10-year agreement with Elkhart County government granting the county a license to install, operate and maintain certain equipment, including antennas and a tower top amplifier, at the city’s water tower on Caragana Court.
• Approved a $15,500 contract with the Abonmarche Group to provide topographic surveys at five city properties. The five properties include: the Third Street parking lot; Alley 119; the area of 711 W. Lincoln Ave.; the site of a planned multi-use pavilion and ice rink on the west bank of the Goshen millrace; and Alley 254.
