MILFORD — A special session was held by the Milford Town Council Monday evening to accept bids on the Community Crossing Grant project.
One bid was received from Phend & Brown, Milford with a total of $328,753.80. Clerk Treasurer Tricia Gall said the engineer’s estimate was $342,274 when they applied for the grant.
Council Member Kenneth Long questioned if the company would still be known as Phend & Brown since a recent merging with Reith Riley. A representative from Phend & Brown was present and said they’d still be Phend & Brown to his knowledge.
Because of having to meet a March 3 deadline, the council accepted and awarded the bid to Phend & Brown, pending review. Gall said she and Streets, Park and Water Superintendent Steven Marquart would review the bid the next day and inform the council afterwards. The project is for paving in several areas of town.
Annexation ordinance
An annexation ordinance was presented to the council for information only, according to Town Attorney Jay Rigdon.
Rigdon said they were just introducing the ordinance that evening, no action was necessary and said it regarded two annexation requests — one for the third phase of the North Parks subdivision and the second a parcel “commonly known as the Zimmerman property”. That property is adjacent to the property that will be the North Parks phase three.
Rigdon said they needed to give 30 days’ notice in advance and hold three informational meetings before a public hearing. The tentative schedules for those informational meetings are April 18, 19 and 20 at 6 p.m.
Catherine Street demolition
At the last meeting Marquart presented quotes for the town to have the property at 410 W. Catherine Street demolished. The property was damaged in a fire last April and the time had passed for the property owner to have the home demolished.
There was a question about the low bidder’s quote and whether it included filling in and seeding like the other quotes did. Marquart followed up and determined that it did include those items so the council awarded the job to Sweetheimer Trash for a cost of $6,000.
In other business, the council:
• Gave approval to Marquart to hire a part time employee to help with the streets and park departments. The new hire wouldn’t start until Spring Cleaning Days, which is scheduled for April 21-23.
• Approved Gall’s attendance at an Indiana League of Municipal Clerk Treasurers (ILMCT) conference at least one of the days and Gall will inform the council which day she plans to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.