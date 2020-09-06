ELKHART — A bicyclist was killed in northern Elkhart County Saturday evening when he was struck by a car as he was making a turn.
Elkhart County police reported Tyler Allen Carver, 24, of Jacksonville, Florida, was riding his bicycle north on C.R. 15 and making a left turn on C.R. 10 when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling west on C.R. 10. The traffic at the intersection is controlled by signals.
Carver was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
The car was being driven by a 17-year-old female, according to police, who did not release her name. Police said they did not cite the driver and that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
