Bicycles became hot commodities shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, creating an unusual year of reduced supplies and massive demand at local bike shops.
Danny Jones of Lincoln Avenue Cycling said it was around April 12, 2020 when the store’s staff realized the increased business “was not a normal spring rush” and they started ordering bikes.
“We were selling bikes non-stop until July and we got down to about 20 bikes,” Jones said.
As the pandemic gripped the nation and caused closures, social distancing and a change in the way people recreated, bicycling became an outlet to reduce cabin fever.
Spencer Short of Pumpkinvine Cyclery in Middlebury said, “Essentially bikes became the new toilet paper. They were a common solution to what was going on — when the stay-at-home order was issued and gyms closed — in a world with stuff they couldn’t do, bikes were something they could. They could social distance, be in the fresh air and exercise.”
Jeff Yoder of Cedar Lane Bike Shop near Nappanee said in his shop they were “down to eight bikes at one time.” Yoder said one of his vendors told him, “Last fall the bike industry was up 400%.”
Short said not only were parents buying bicycles for their children, they were purchasing bikes for themselves as well. He said parents had more leisure time because they either weren’t working or were working from home. Many of the activities that normally take up after-work hours were canceled so riding bicycles was something an entire family could do.
THE SHORTAGE
All three local bike shops had booming sales but when they sold out of inventory on hand, getting more bicycles into their shops was a problem.
“The bike industry sold through their entire stock,” Short said. “In store and in the warehouse — every manufacturer — everything!”
The supply improved somewhat during the winter, but new bicycles to sell are again starting to become scarce.
“We had a vendor who just received an 18-month supply of bikes and sold completely out in two months,” Short shared.
Yoder said he normally has 50-70 new bikes in his shop and he’s down to around 20 or so.
“It did improve,” he said. “But it’s starting to go the other way again.”
Yoder said one of his suppliers told him he could get him two bicycles this week but the rest wouldn’t arrive until October.
Jones is having more of an issue — his main line is Trek bicycles and he’s being told if he orders bikes today it’ll be 2023 before he gets them.
“I have hundreds of bikes on order now, some with projected due dates,” Jones said. “Now I’m taking $100 deposits on bikes so at least customers know they’re getting one.”
That’s why Jones said last year was the “worst/best year ever — best for sales — worst for being able to take care of customers (like we’d like to).”
He said people are driving to his shop from Wisconsin, Chicago, northern Michigan and Columbus, Ohio. He shared that a week ago he had a customer wanting a certain bike and Jones was trying to help. When he called the customer back he found he was driving to Tennessee to get one.
“He was driving 10 hours to get a bike,” he said. “What people are willing to do to get the bike they want.”
REASONS FOR THE SHORTAGE
There are several factors leading to the shortage. Jones said he believes a lot of companies have a “just-in-time inventory” where they plan the amount of inventory they believe they need.
“So when the pandemic created excessive demand, that wasn’t part of the plan and they had no product to draw from,” Jones said.
He also thinks a component supplier not being able to keep up with the demand could also be part of the new bike shortages. The global economy also plays a big part in the bicycle manufacturing industry as bikes and components that used to be made in the United States are now manufactured overseas. In some cases shipping has been disrupted.
“Some are saying they can’t even rent a shipping container,” Jones said. And costs for those containers have skyrocketed. “Containers that used to cost $800-$1,300 to rent now cost $4,000.”
Everything adds to the cost of the product but Jones said, “People are paying it because they want it.”
Short said, “That disruption in the supply chain is hard for the industry to recoup from.”
He believes it may take more than another year for the industry to catch up with demand.
Short said he has May 2020 purchase orders pending that he won’t receive until winter. But Short added he’s been more fortunate than most.
“We’re a level one dealer with a lot of our suppliers, which means we get first access to new product releases and new bike launches,” he said.
REPAIRS AND SERVICE
Most of the bicycle shops also provide repair service for their customers and parts have been in short supply, too.
“There’s still a major problem with parts — brakes, chains and tires,” Short said. “Most vendors restrict quantities we can order — only five of each size of chain (for example) in order to keep the supply chain moving.”
Yoder agreed. He said bike-wise he was OK right now, but parts are more of a problem. It’s taking a couple of months versus a couple of weeks to get some parts.
“Some product is coming in and some are back-ordered and they don’t know when it will be in — could be July or August,” Yoder said.
But he’s still telling repair customers he should be able to complete the job in two-three weeks, even though he operates part-time. He currently has most brands in stock and substitutes brands when he can. Some of the main brands of bikes he carries are Head, KHS, Haro, Del Sol and Masi, but he said, “I try to repair any brand that comes in.”
Jones said as far as his parts supply, “Things are not as bad this year as they were last year.” He said Shimano is one of the main suppliers of drive train parts and they can’t keep up. They also make pedals, brake levers and crank sets. Jones said this winter he ordered six months ahead and like Short, said depending on what part it is, some suppliers are limiting quantities.
CREATIVE SOLUTIONS
These shop owners were all pleased with the increase in sales, but things have slowed down some.
“The normal traffic flow is not a normal spring — people know there’s no product so they’re calling instead of coming in,” Jones said.
The dealers are also doing creative things to help their customers. Short said he is part of a Facebook group of local bike shop owners where they can post if they’re looking for certain parts to see if someone else has them.
Short said a week ago he had a small bike repair job and was waiting on a $5-$10 part from Europe and found one in Hawaii.
Jones has paid retail for parts and even for a bike a time or two, “To take care of the customer since they keep pushing the available dates down the road.”
“We’re coming up with creative solutions to keep people riding,” Short said.
“The frustrating thing is they’re super excited and come in wanting to get outfitted and we have to tell them it’s going to be eight months wait,” Short said.
“We have a want-it-now society but people understand — everyone’s affected by COVID and we’re doing everything we can,” he said.
Short said there’s also been a surge of people pulling bikes out of garages and barns and getting them fixed up.
“We’re thankful to be on this side of the coin — business was up last year and will probably be the same this year,” Short said. “We’re not in the cruise industry or airline industry — we count our blessings.”
Jones agreed. “Blessed to be in a business where people want your product.”
Jones shared a little history, saying that high demand for bicycles has happened before.
“There was a bike boom in the 70s — 1972-1974 because of the oil embargo. My father-in-law had just bought this building and there’s a photo of him with just one bike in the shop. Difference though is back then everything was being built in the States.”
And the bike shop owners are happy about the excitement of their customers.
“I’d love to sell them bikes, fix their bikes and get them into the sport I love,” Short said. “Bikes are more popular than ever, so we’ve gotten more new customers.”
Jones agreed the positive side of it all is, “Think of all the bikes being sold all over. The cool thing is people are becoming active — they’re outside and finding and using the bike trails — some didn’t realize we had them,” he said.
“They’re having a great experience and I hope that we can maintain that and keep people riding and it’s not just a passing thing,” he said. “Keep them enjoying the benefits of riding and all the beautiful trails in our area.”
