MISHAWAKA — Bethel University is set to host its first-ever Starting Small Summit on April 13.
This event will provide the South Bend/Mishawaka community with an opportunity to learn from high-profile entrepreneurs from around the world.
Moderated by Bethel University senior Cameron Nagle, founder and host of Starting Small, the summit will feature entrepreneurial stories from Joe Foster, founder of Reebok; Stacy Madison, founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips and BeBOLD Bars; and Dr. Jonathan B. Levine, founder of JBL New York City & GLO Science.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nagle had the idea to interview leaders from brands that are daily used and consumed, believing that everyone has a story to tell, according to information provided by Bethel. This resulted in the launch of his podcast, Starting Small, which focuses on interviewing company founders, and reminds listeners that even the biggest brands started small.
Since launching in 2020, Starting Small has featured interviews with the leaders of companies such as Reebok, The North Face, Nextdoor, Freshly, Kodiak Cakes and many more. (Note: official partners of Starting Small include NordicTrack and Humanscale.)
The Starting Small Summit will provide students, businesses and the surrounding community an opportunity to experience the stories of resilient entrepreneurship that are featured on Nagle’s podcast.
“Realizing the opportunity to incorporate my established network with our community, I presented the idea to my professors during the summer of 2021,” Nagle said. “With the help from our tremendous faculty and staff at Bethel University, we’re proud to present an engaging day of storytelling, learning and inspiration to put into practice.”
Starting Small Summit will take place April 13 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Everest-Rohrer Auditorium located on Bethel University’s campus. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. To learn more, visit BethelUniversity.edu/StartingSmall.
THE SPEAKERS
Joe Foster, founder of Reebok — Joe Foster founded Reebok following the departure of his family’s business, J.W. Foster and Sons. His grandfather was the inventor of the spiked running shoe and trainer (sneaker), so Joe acquired much expertise in the business model, but realized the family business needed to continue innovating to compete.
As the surviving founder of Reebok, Foster reminisces on stories from start-up to taking the company to a $4 billion business, overtaking Adidas and Nike to become the World’s No. 1 sports brand.
Stacy Madison, founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips & BeBOLD Bars — Starting as a sandwich cart in Boston called Stacy’s D’Lites, Stacy Madison noticed the continued long lines for her food. Figuring a way to retain customers waiting, she began to package her pressed pita bread (pita chips) and pass them out as an incentive to remain in line. The demand for her chips rose and Stacy’s climb to success led to a full acquisition by PepsiCo in 2006.
Her latest venture is BeBOLD Bars, a nut-butter bar with high-end nuts, oats, chia, chocolate chips, maple and wildflower honey
Dr. Jonathan B. Levine, founder of JBL New York City & GLO Science — A world-renowned oral health expert and specialist in aesthetic and functional dentistry in practice for 35-plus years, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine offers a comprehensive approach to dentistry, intersecting beauty, function and health, his biography reads. With 27 patents to date, Dr. Levine continues to up the ante with new innovations in esthetics, therapeutics and medical device technologies. As a noted authority on the latest in oral care and aesthetics, Dr. Levine is frequently consulted by media networks including CNN, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, The View and more.
