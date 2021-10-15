GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools plans to expand again next year and round out the system’s elementary education classes.
Beginning in the autumn 2022 semester, Bethany plans to offer first and second grade classes to local children. The move follows the expansion to add a third grade at the private Christian school in Goshen this year, according to details in a news release. Educator Karin Fast was hired as the teacher for third grade.
By enrolling students in a new first and second grade, the release showed the school system would be positioned to offer a full range of education with classes from kindergarten through the high school’s 12th grade.
Further information about Bethany and the education the system offers can found on its website at www.BethanyCS.net.
