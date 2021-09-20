GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools students are staying in touch with how some of their lunch food is grown and processed.
On Sept. 1, students at the school demonstrated their garden-to-table concept for their school lunches.
The students tended the school’s chickens, which provide eggs, and harvested herbs and berries and flowers from the school’s garden. The herbs and berries were used in the next day’s lunch. In addition, the students gathered flowers from the garden as well to be used as decoration.
“Over a decade ago we started a small garden here on our campus,” said Bethany Christian High School teacher Amy Thuts. “The environmental science students would help plant the garden, then we would harvest things. It’s grown over the years. There was a Whole Foods grant a couple of years ago, now more recently the United States Department of Agriculture grant. The ninth-graders plant tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini and other kinds of squashes in the spring.”
Thuts said a high school student cares for the garden during summer. Then in late summer and fall the fourth-graders harvest weekly.
“It’s so wonderful to have a cafeteria with fresh local produce,” Thut said. “It really gets kids outdoors. I’ve heard students say before ‘Oh I’ve never worked in a garden I could do this at home’ or the young children get really excited about participating, helping, they seem to really enjoy it. Noticing other surprise observations like caterpillars forming a chrysalis, finding locus shells in a tree. More outdoor learning can happen when we’re out here in the garden.”
Food Service Director Tara Swartzendruber-Landis explained that the process is circular. The students harvest the food, the cafeteria staff then plan menus around what fresh items are available. Vegetative items left over from destemming, for instance, are then added to the school’s vermiculture bins, where earthworms feed on the leftovers and enrich the soil they are in. That soil is then used as compost on the garden the following spring.
