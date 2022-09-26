GOSHEN — A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died when he was struck by a vehicle in the school's parking lot Monday morning.
According to a report from the Goshen Police Department, the victim has been identified as Peter Shetler, 65, Goshen.
"The Bethany Christian Schools community grieves the loss of a beloved faculty member, Peter Shetler, the school’s technology director," a statement from Bethany Christian reads. "He died from injuries after being struck by a car this morning. Your prayers are welcome."
The statement from police reads that at 8:19 a.m., officers were called to a pedestrian/vehicle accident at Bethany Christian Schools, 2904 S. Main St.
Goshen and Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies arrived and found Shetler with a head injury being aided by several medically trained bystanders.
Goshen paramedics arrived and took over Shetler's care prior to taking him to an awaiting Medflight helicopter.
Shetler died from his injuries at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Matthew Miller, 42, of Goshen, who police said, "has fully cooperated with the investigation."
According to Bethany's website, Miller is a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher.