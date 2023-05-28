GOSHEN — On Sunday at Bethany Christian High School, two late members of the school community were honored as the Class of 2023 graduated.
"It's a day to remember," as Head of School Tim Lehman told the audience as the ceremony got underway.
Richard Rios, a former student at the school, was shot and killed in his home May 21, 2022, and Peter Shetler, former technology director for the school, died in an accident in the school's parking lot September 26 of the same year. Both were mentioned by name during the graduation, and Goshen City Councilman Gilberto Pérez, Jr., before giving the commencement address, gave a special greeting to Richard Rios' family, who was in attendance, in Spanish.
"What a joy knowing you have arrived at your graduation day," Pérez said to the graduates, noting the parents, grandparents, school staff and others who had also helped the Class of 2023 reach this day.
A total of 34 graduates, including Rios, with 10 having earned Indiana Academic Honors, were recognized. Graduates Ethan Lopez and Beka Youngberg, as a class gift, presented school board chair Bob Yoder with a donation to be used for renovations on the athletic facility and for landscaping.
Senper Solomon gave the invocation, and Jessa Caffee and Cameron Heinisch gave the student address.
"Today we come together to celebrate how much progress we've made," Caffee said.
Heinisch spoke of the love and support the Class of 2023 has shown each other over their time together.
"This class is going to be bonded forever," he said.
The school Concert Choir performed "Baila nena," a Galician folk song, and individual choir members Alina Bergstresser, Lucca Kauffman, Avery Rusel, Danielle Svonavec and Joryn Yoder performed "The Times are A-Changin'", by Bob Dylan, with Bradley Kauffman on guitar.
Lehman and school counselor Krysten Parson presented the diplomas to the graduates and a traditional Zimbabwean hymn "We will follow," the ceremony of sending and a recessional of "Celebration" by the concert band, led by Randall Standridge closed the event.
