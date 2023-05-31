GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen hosted a groundbreaking Friday for their new elementary wing, celebrating with a color fun run event that drew roughly 250 people.
The school is raising funds for the elementary wing as part of its recently announced Bright Future Campaign. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2024, the new wing will allow Bethany to offer kindergarten for the first time and relocate grades 1-3 into the new classrooms.
So far, the Bright Future Campaign has raised over $4 million towards its anticipated $7.5 million construction budget, while also meeting goals for student program fundraising.
AMDG Architects based in Grand Rapids, MI designed the new wing, and E.F. Hooley Construction is building it.
“AMDG Architects engaged with Bethany Christian Schools to design a best practice learning space for K-3rd grade students that was highly tailored to BCS’s core values and mission,” said AMDG President Peter Baldwin. “We designed a learning space that supports deep engaging instruction, age appropriate student learning and exploration both inside and outside, as well as a space bathed in natural light that uplifted the spirit of all.”
Bethany’s elementary school features an educational model that does not focus on standardized testing, but instead on developing skills that lead to creativity and understanding. The new elementary wing’s architecture will mirror the school’s community-based learning practices, with gathering areas for classes to cook, give presentations and create together.
“We are thrilled with AMDG’s building design, and so glad to have our own alumnus, Eric Hooley of E.F. Hooley Construction overseeing the project for us,” said Head of School Tim Lehman, “We are excited to meet the new students who will be able to attend Bethany because of this project, and grateful to the many donors who are making it possible.”
Read more about the Bright Future Campaign at bethanycs.net/brightfuture or contact Sarah Lind, Advancement Director, at 574-534-2567 or sklind@bethanycs.net.