GOSHEN — The Bethany Christian High School speech and debate teams held their post-season awards dinner Tuesday night, celebrating the accomplishments of a terrific group of young people.
Senior Jacob Leininger was recognized for attaining Academic All-American status, reaching the 1000-point Superior Distinction level of recognition from the National Speech and Debate Association, NSDA, and for reaching the top six in impromptu speaking at the state speech tournament, a first in program history, according to a news release.
Recognized for being named to the All-Northeast Indiana District team were Leininger, senior Josiah Schlabach, and sophomore Ian McHugh, who was also named team captain for the 2022-2023 season.
Earning varsity letters were Leininger, Schlabach, McHugh, senior Josh Cartwright, sophomore Nico Brenneman-Ochoa, and freshman Madison Lehman.
McHugh and Brenneman-Ochoa were also recognized as qualifiers to the national tournament in Lincoln-Douglas debate. They will compete at the Louisville tournament in June.
Two firsts were marked for the program: The team won the District Sweepstakes award this year for having the highest overall place in all three categories, speech, debate, and Congress. Jacob's sixth-place finish in impromptu at the state tournament marked the first time a Bethany student placed in the top six at state speech.
