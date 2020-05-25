GOSHEN — It was a typical high school graduation ceremony.
Family, friends and staff members cheered Sunday as Bethany Christian Schools celebrated graduation day for 42 seniors. Speeches were given by students and school administrators, diplomas were handed out and tassels were moved from one side of graduates' caps to the other.
But while the traditions continued just as they did in previous graduation ceremonies, they were handled differently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who celebrated Sunday the 2020 graduates of Bethany Christian wore masks and practiced social distancing. The speeches were delivered in a recorded commencement ceremony via YouTube. Diplomas were given via a drive-through pickup line at the school on South Main Street.
According to Katie Hurst, communications and marketing manager for Bethany Christian Schools, the high school is planning an in-person celebration for July, which school officials hope will allow students to gather together and be given a meaningful send-off.
On Sunday, following the 3 p.m. release of the graduation ceremony on YouTube, graduates and their families formed a line with their vehicles through the school's parking lot. Each graduate was announced as they pulled to the front of the school both via an intercom and through a radio station attendees could tune in to and hear graduates' names.
When the vehicle containing a graduate reached the front of the school, staff members presented the student with their diploma, a mug and a bag of popcorn from Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn Company of Goshen, as well as a gift card to The Chief ice cream shop.
Bethany Christian faculty lined the school's sidewalk next to vehicles and waved signs and pom-poms for students.
Numerous vehicles were decorated with signs, streamers and balloons. One vehicle had a face mask covering its grill and a bottle of hand sanitizer taped to the hood. Another vehicle displayed 12 of the graduate's school photos — one taken each year since he started school.
Following the YouTube graduation ceremony and drive-through diploma pickup, students took the celebration down Main Street toward Linway Plaza on Lincoln Avenue, where graduates posed for a group picture in front of Linway Cinema 14. Families then took their own photos with graduates and their friends.
People outside their homes or walking along Main Street, including several bicyclists, stopped and waved at graduates, while other vehicles on the road honked their horns to congratulate them.
Bethany Christian's 2020 YouTube graduation ceremony can be found online.
