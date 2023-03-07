GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools is preparing for the addition of an elementary wing to its campus. To the addition, the private Christian school is hoping to incorporate a kindergarten.
On Tuesday, administration officials announced the public phase of its capital campaign, with hopes to bring in the remaining $3.5 million needed to fund the project.
In its silent phase throughout 2022, the Bright Future Campaign raised $4 million toward its anticipated $7.5 million construction budget.
According to a press release from the 1-12 school, the new elementary school wing will, “provide an educational model that does not focus on standardized testing, but instead on developing skills that lead to creativity and understanding.”
“It’s an exciting time for Bethany,” said fifth-grade Bethany teacher Eliza Stoltzfus. “I also think it’s an exciting time for the Goshen community because I think that it’s good to have maybe a different option for education and this helps draw students and do what we like to do.”
Lower School Principal Juanita Hershberger explained that the new spaces will be flexible and allow for a variety of tasks from collaboration to cooking to storage. Kindergarten and first-grade classrooms will open directly onto the already enclosed playgrounds, allowing young children to play safely and frequently outdoors.
Currently, as the school has grown, movement of classrooms and grades has caused increased integration of elementary and secondary students. This has proved beneficial, allowing kids to develop relationships across age groups and learn from each other in ways they might not otherwise have the opportunity, administrators said. But as the school anticipates continued growth, additional space is deemed necessary.
“Having a space that’s for the lower school, logically will help,” Stoltzfus said. “Where we are now, we’re kind of immersed into the high school — which there’s some benefits to that, but ultimately, I think having our own space will allow some elementary activities to happen more smoothly without interrupting a high school schedule, while we can still maintain a connection because we’re all on the same campus.”
Despite the growth, class sizes at Bethany remain small, as part of the school’s mission statement. Stoltzfus believes hers is one of the bigger classes in the elementary, and has just 20 students, with the average being closer to 15.
“Giving us the new space will ensure that our class sizes stay small,” she explained.
Students at Bethany experience a uniquely valuable opportunity to be known and loved–intellectually, socially and emotionally, Bethany Christian officials stated. Everywhere Bethany students go during their school day, people greet them by name and value them individually. Each child at Bethany is understood as a child of God with unique gifts and needs, the release reads.
Bethany's leaders said they started down the path toward holistic education some time ago, implementing projects such as the school’s thriving farm-to-school program. Bethany’s cafeteria serves students a diverse array of vegetables, often with contributions grown on campus by students during the warm months or in the school’s hoop house when it’s cold.
“What’s happening at Bethany is wonderful, and we just want to be able to share that with more families, and their young children,” said Head of School Tim Lehman. “We are so excited to expand the opportunities young children have here — to be known and loved, to grow at their own pace, and learn the skills that prepare them for life. These are valuable experiences we can offer our community’s children, and it’s our privilege to do this work.”
Hopes are to have the new space completed by fall 2024, and have the first kindergarten class installed the following year.
To learn more about Bethany Christian School’s Bright Future Campaign, visit bethanycs.net/brightfuture or contact Advancement Director Sarah Lind at 574-534-2567 or sklind@bethanycs.net.